San Francisco Giants Option 24-Year-Old Rookie Ahead of Rangers Game

The San Francisco Giants debuted a new lineup against the Texas Rangers on Monday after a busy trade deadline. The Giants beat the Rangers 5-1.

Starting pitcher Logan Webb threw 6 shutout innings and recorded a season-high 8 strikeouts. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee went 3-for-4, hit two home runs and tallied 3 RBIs.

After dealing 6 players off their MLB roster, the Giants added 5 players to join the big league club ahead of Monday’s game. San Francisco announced that Tristan Beck, Reiver Sanmartin, Carson Seymour and Blade Tidwell were promoted from Triple-A Sacramento. The team also added infielder Buddy Kennedy.

San Francisco Giants Demote Jonah Cox to Triple-A Sacramento

The Giants announced one more roster move on Tuesday: “OF Jonah Cox returned from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. – IF/OF Eddys Leonard (#49) selected from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Cox originally made the rare jump from Double-A Richmond to the MLB. But he only appeared in 24 games, recording 7 hits in 26 at-bats. The outfielder was better known for his speed in the minor leagues. He had 4 stolen bases in his short stint with San Francisco.

The 24-year-old missed four weeks with a strained oblique and last played for the Giants on Jul. 5. It will be interesting to see if Cox will make the big league roster before the season ends.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area shared more details about San Francisco’s roster move on Tuesday.

“The Giants called up utility man Eddys Leonard to fill their open roster spot. They added him to their Triple-A roster recently, he was 4-for-28 … but the four hits were all home runs. Jonah Cox is done with his rehab but was optioned to Triple-A,” Pavlovic wrote on X.

Recapping Giants Trade Deadline

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey made a lot of moves during this year’s trade deadline.

Here are the five trades the Giants made:

Giants trade with Braves on Sunday: “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

San Francisco, Phillies on Monday: “The #SFGiants and Philadelphia Phillies completed a trade today with RHP Ramon Marquez and RHP Marty Gair joining the Giants in exchange for IF Luis Arraez and RHP Caleb Kilian.”

Giants, Padres on Monday: “The #SFGiants and San Diego Padres completed a trade today with RHP Miguel Mendez and IF Joniel Hernandez joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations.”

San Francisco, Yankees on Monday: The #SFGiants and New York Yankees completed a trade today with LHP Henry Lalane and IF Kaeden Kent joining the Giants in exchange for OF Heliot Ramos.

Giants, Red Sox on Monday: The #SFGiants and Boston Red Sox completed a trade today with IF Marcelo Mayer joining the Giants in exchange for LHP Erik Miller and minor league OF Carlos Gutierrez.

What’s Next For the Giants

San Francisco will continue to mix in young talent with the veterans on the roster. The Giants currently hold the third-worst record in the National League at 48-65.

The team will conclude their three-game series against the Rangers on Wednesday. They then come to Oracle Park for a nine game homestand against the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies.