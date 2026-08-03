Unlikely Suitor Emerges for Rafael Devers

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, it seems all but assured that the San Francisco Giants will trade pending free agents like Luis Arráez and Robbie Ray. The bigger question is, will the Giants be able to unload any of their big, long-term contracts? And while reports around that have generally been pessimistic, there has been a recent change regarding at least one of the big-money players.

One of San Francisco’s National League West rivals has at least mulled the idea of trading for Rafael Devers.

San Diego Padres Have Reportedly ‘Considered’ Rafael Devers Trade

While the San Diego Padres have had a frustrating 2026 season, they sit at 58-54 heading into Aug. 3’s MLB Trade Deadline. That puts them only a game out of the National League’s final Wild Card spot.

And according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, San Diego president A.J. Preller is looking to upgrade its offense and sees Devers as a potential target.

“For example, multiple sources said that Preller has at least considered ways to acquire one of his long-time targets, Rafael Devers, though with seven years at $211 million left on his pact, he has one of the most unappealing remaining contracts in the majors,” Sherman said, H/T Matt Levine, Sports Illustrated. “But the Padres have been determined to add lefty-hitting and starting pitching at this deadline.”

Devers’ Contract Is Major Holdup in Potential Trade

As Sherman detailed, Devers’ contract is one of MLB’s least desirable.

As such, it’s unlikely that Devers would get San Francisco a big return — unless the Giants were also willing to take on a large portion of his remaining contract.

That said, it’s easy to see why the Padres would be interested in trading for him. Despite his bad contract, adding Devers would go a long way towards fixing a hole in the San Diego lineup.

The Padres have gotten limited offensive production from their left-handed hitters all season. Jackson Merrill (.237/.289/.398, 16 home runs) and Gavin Sheets (.215/.315/.396, 14 home runs) have been the most productive hitters from the left side.

Devers, despite his bad contract, would instantly provide a significant upgrade.

He enters the trade deadline with a .250/.324/.481 slash line. Devers also has 23 home runs, which leads the Giants and would tie him with Manny Machado for the most on the Padres.

And while there’s generally concern about how well hitters will adapt to the pitcher-friendly Petco Park, San Francisco’s Oracle Park is an even less hitter-friendly environment. So, Devers’ production should translate if he’s traded.