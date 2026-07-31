MLB Insider Drops Major Trade Update on Giants’ Rafael Devers

With just a few days left until the MLB trade deadline expires, the San Francisco Giants are actively looking around the league at different pathways to take.

Since the Giants have underperformed this year, there has been some thought of a firesale coming over the next few days. San Francisco currently holds a record of 47-62 on the season, sitting well out of the playoff picture.

San Francisco wants to be competitive moving forward, so moving some pieces may help expedite the process. The trade deadline could offer this organization some flexibility, with rumors flying all around.

One player that could net the Giants some future assets is slugger Rafael Devers, whose name has popped up in rumors of late. But it seems that San Francisco has been having a tough go at trying to unload the All-Star.

Trade Update on Rafael Devers

However, according to MLB insider Julian Mack, the Giants have had some trouble finding any trade suitors for their star players. Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman have all been shopped, but due to their salaries, there aren’t many teams interested in acquiring them.

The Giants have found virtually no suitors for any of Rafael Devers, Willy Adames or Matt Chapman, per @byJulianMack. Remaining on each contract after 2026: Devers: 7 years, $199.5 million

Adames: 5 years, $155.7 million

Chapman: 4 years, $100.7 million pic.twitter.com/NZc1jed9w2 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 31, 2026

Each player has long-term money attached to them, and the Giants would need to retain salary to get any deal across the finish line. San Francisco has handed out a few large deals in previous years, with each of them looking like mistakes at this point.

Devers, for instance, is still owed $28.5 million yearly through the 2033 season, which runs through his age-36 campaign. The Giants just acquired Devers last year from the Boston Red Sox, and his time in San Francisco has been pretty underwhelming.

The slugger has hit just .243 with 42 home runs and 112 RBIs in 199 games over the season and a half with the team. Despite this, rival teams have been circling the Giants to see what it may take to land Devers, even if the team won’t trade him right now.

Devers could be a strong trade candidate come the offseason, when more teams have control over contracts and financial situations. The same goes for Chapman and Adames, both of which may have more interest over the winter.

Giants Outlook For Remainder of Season

Assuming that the Giants can’t offload any of these massive contracts, the offseason could be very interesting. All San Francisco can do is just hope for the best over the final two months of the season, and maybe they can get hot to make a late-season playoff push.

But if they can’t, president of baseball operations Buster Posey will have some work to do over the offseason. This group isn’t close to being a contender, and the Giants have holes all over the roster.

San Francisco will evaluate the roster over the next few months, giving the front office a chance to see who will be around long-term. But there will likely be changes coming to the roster, and potentially across the organization if the year continues in the manner it has been going.