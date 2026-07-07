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San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Latest Matt Chapman Injury Update

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the on-deck circle against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in California.

They are coming off a 10-1 win on Monday night.

Heliot Ramos led the team with two home runs and five RBIs.

Giants Announce Latest Matt Chapman Update

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Giants have been playing without one of their best players (Matt Chapman) since June 30.

On Monday, they announced the latest update on the former All-Star.

MLB.com wrote: “Will rejoin the team on July 6 and be reevaluated.”

Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on June 30): “Matt Chapman is out after getting hurt on this grounder. He was grimacing after his next at-bat and went straight to sit down in dugout after popping up. Luis Arraez is playing third and Jonah Cox is at second.”

Looking At Chapman’s Career

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career on the Athletics (before three with the Toronto Blue Jays).

In 2019, Chapman made the MLB All-Star Game with the Athletics.

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts in pain after fielding a ground-ball out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chapman is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (and third in San Francisco).

With the Giants struggling, the 33-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote (on June 15): “The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the bottom of the six inning at Oracle Park on July 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 38-52 record in 80 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 19-22 in 41 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Latest Matt Chapman Injury Update

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