San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Latest Matt Chapman Injury Update

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in California.

They are coming off a 10-1 win on Monday night.

Heliot Ramos led the team with two home runs and five RBIs.

Giants Announce Latest Matt Chapman Update

The Giants have been playing without one of their best players (Matt Chapman) since June 30.

On Monday, they announced the latest update on the former All-Star.

MLB.com wrote: “Will rejoin the team on July 6 and be reevaluated.”

Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on June 30): “Matt Chapman is out after getting hurt on this grounder. He was grimacing after his next at-bat and went straight to sit down in dugout after popping up. Luis Arraez is playing third and Jonah Cox is at second.”

Looking At Chapman’s Career

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career on the Athletics (before three with the Toronto Blue Jays).

In 2019, Chapman made the MLB All-Star Game with the Athletics.

Chapman is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (and third in San Francisco).

With the Giants struggling, the 33-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote (on June 15): “The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 38-52 record in 80 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 19-22 in 41 games at home).