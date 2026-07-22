San Francisco Giants Quietly Announce Release Of 32-Year-Old From Organization

On Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will play the finale of their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

The Giants will look to avoid getting swept after losing each of the first two games.

They most recently dropped Tuesday’s game 3-2.

SF Giants Quietly Announce Release Of 32-Year-Old

During their series with the Royals, news came out that the Giants had released Dylan Hecht from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 21): “Richmond Flying Squirrels released RHP Dylan Hecht.”

Hecht did not play in an MLB game for the Giants.

He had been with their Double-A affiliate.

In 27 games this season, Hecht went 2-1 with a 9.89 ERA.

Baseball America had written (on April 25, 2025): “This is a remarkable story. @SFGiants righty Dylan Hecht was pitching in rec leagues and had all but given up on his dream of pro ball. Then the Giants called. Now, his fastball into the upper 90s and he’s relishing his second chance.”

Hecht spent two years in the Giants‘ organization.

It will be interesting to see if another team picks him up before the end of the 2026 season.

@CBS6 had written (on May 28): “Dylan Hecht founded a company to help athletes transition out of sports — then got discovered at a World Baseball Classic training camp and signed his first pro contract.”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into Wednesday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-59 record in 101 games.

They have an extremely talented roster, but have failed to meet expectations this season.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 20-34 in 54 games on the road).

Following their series in Kansas City, the Giants will get the day off on Thursday.

They will then return home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.