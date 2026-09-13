Rafael Devers Approaching Barry Bonds’ San Francisco Giants Record

Despite his team’s season-long struggles and his own early-season slump, Rafael Devers is having one of the best seasons a San Francisco Giants hitter has had in a long time.

With a strong finish to the season, Devers can break a franchise record held by Barry Bonds.

Rafael Devers Closing in on Record From Barry Bonds’ Historic 2001 Season

In 2001, Bonds hit an MLB record 73 home runs. It’s a still-standing record that has not been seriously approached in 25 years. During that record-setting season, Bonds drove in 137 runs, with 71 of those RBI coming at home.

While the San Francisco Giants lost their first two games in their series against the San Diego Padres, Devers homered in both games. He hit a grand slam in the series opener and a two-run shot in the second game. Those six runs batted in put Devers at 98 for the season, with 62 coming at home.

The Giants noted the potential historical significance of that mark.

“Rafael Devers now has 62 RBI at Oracle Park in 2026, which is the second-most in a single season in the ballpark’s history, trailing only Barry Bonds’ 71 in 2001,” the Giants shared on Facebook.

Devers Can Threaten Bonds’ Record With a Strong Finish

The Giants have seven more games in San Francisco in 2026. They’ll close out the series against the Padres. Then, following a six-game road trip, the Giants will finish the regular season with three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He will certainly need to have at least some games similar to the ones he’s had against the Padres. But while 9 RBI in 7 games will be a challenge, it’s possible.

Regardless of whether he gets Bonds’ Oracle Park RBI record, Devers is enjoying one of the better offensive seasons in franchise history.

He recently enjoyed a six-game stretch with six home runs and seven walks. Since 1900, Bonds and Willie Mays are the only Giants to do that. Devers has already exceeded both 35 home runs and 35 doubles. In the history of the franchise, only Mel Ott, Mays, Willie McCovey, Bonds, Rich Aurilla and Jeff Kent are the only Giants to pull off that double.

And as Kylen Mills of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, if Devers gets to 40 home runs, 40 doubles and 100 RBI, he’ll be the first player in franchise history to do so.

Oracle Park has been one of Major League Baseball’s toughest parks to hit in since it opened in 2000 as Pacific Bell Park. Since 2000, the only Giants to reach 100 RBI in a single season are Bonds (2000-2002, 2004), Kent (2000-2002) and Buster Posey (2012). Additionally, Hunter Pence (2012) and Devers (2025) both exceeded 100 RBI in years when they were traded to the Giants in-season.