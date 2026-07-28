MLB Insider Talks Chances of San Francisco Giants Trading Rafael Devers

Will Rafael Devers still be with the San Francisco Giants after the Aug. 3 MLB Trade Deadline? One MLB insider addressed that matter recently.

As the Giants are one of the few MLB teams in a clear selling position heading into the deadline, there is naturally some interest in their veteran players, like Devers. That said, in a spot on MLB Network, Jon Heyman poured cold water on the likelihood that Devers will be moved.

Unless otherwise noted, stats cited are accurate through play on Monday, July 27.

Jon Heyman: ‘Probably Unlikely’ That San Francisco Giants Will Trade Rafael Devers

While fellow teammates Luis Arráez and Robbie Ray are pending free agents and are thus likely to be moved, Devers is signed through 2033 at $28.5 million per year. While Heyman didn’t completely dismiss the possibility that Devers could be moved, he theorized that Devers’ contract makes it more likely than not that he’ll stay in San Francisco.

“Any contract is movable if you pay enough of it down,” Heyman said. “Certainly, with $225 million to go at this point, you have to pay some of it down. Now, do they want to pay any of it down? Well, they took the contract and gave away prospects, basically a year and a month ago; I would think it’s probably unlikely.”

Heyman continued.

“There was a team, at least one team, that did call on Devers, but I do think that is an extreme long shot at this point. Because he’s still a good player. And do they want to pay it down as you suggested? I don’t think so.

Devers, like most of the Giants, struggled in the early part of the 2026 season. But as the season has progressed, he’s hit the ball better. Devers sports a .246/.318/.481 slash line with 22 home runs, 60 RBI and a league-leading 27 doubles. Certainly, it’s easy to see why a contender would want that. But as Heyman noted, Devers’ contract complicates matters.

That said, other Giants could be on the move — and not just the pending free agents.

Heyman Believes It’s ‘More Likely’ That Matt Chapman Could Be Moved

Third baseman Matt Chapman has been sidelined since the beginning of July but is set to return for San Francisco’s series against the San Diego Padres, which will run from July 30-Aug. 2. And while Heyman doesn’t think that Chapman will be traded, he was more optimistic about the possibility.

“I think it’s possible, more likely, not likely but more likely, that they could trade Chapman, who’s got about $120 million to go and has played very well this year,” Heyman said. “Offensively, defensively, both ways, has an extremely high WAR; I could see that more.”

In 84 games, Chapman is slashing .235/.324/.368 with seven home runs and 42 RBI. Though, as Heyman said, the five-time Gold Glover has been solid in the field at third base. As such, he has a respectable 2.8 bWAR despite missing time and struggling offensively.

Another complication with trading Chapman is a full no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he’d have to approve any deal. The same is true for shortstop Willy Adames, who Heyman said “is probably in the category with Devers.”

Despite that, Heyman predicted good things for the Giants at the deadline.

“I think they’re gonna have a good deadline, though,” he said. “Arráez has been great, even defensively, outstanding. And Robbie Ray has pitched very well, as well. Tyler Mahle is another guy they could trade.”