San Francisco Giants’ Collapse Spoils Slugger’s Performance

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers continued one of the hottest stretches of his season after a multi-homerun performance against the Colorado Rockies.

Despite Devers’ showing, the Giants‘ season-long bullpen issues showed again. Right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith blew a 6-4 lead in the 8th inning after giving up a three-run home run to Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros.

San Francisco is now 37-52 and only one game ahead of the Rockies for the worst record in the MLB.

Rafael Devers Becomes Team-Leader After Two-HR Performance

The Giants won the season finale 6-4. Devers went 2-for-4 and blasted two home runs. The two-time Silver Slugger hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. Then Devers gave San Francisco a 5-4 lead with a 463-foot moonshot in the fifth inning.

Devers entered the game tied with third baseman Casey Schmitt for the team lead in home runs with 16 apiece. Devers now leads the club with 18 home runs and is on pace to eclipse the 30-homer single-season mark.

Schmitt also hit a home run in the Giants’ loss. The duo is the first pair of Giants teammates to hit 17 or more homers before the team’s 90th game since Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent in 2000, according to the San Francisco Giants.

Rafael Devers Has 7 Home Runs in the Giants’ Last 11 Games

Devers is the engine for the San Francisco offense. It is hard to imagine a potent Giants offense without Devers hitting like a player who won two Silver Sluggers.

In the Giants’ last 11 games, Devers has hit 7 home runs and recorded a .333 batting average. However, San Francisco has failed to capitalize on the slugger’s hot stretch. The Giants are only 5-6 during that span and suffered consecutive series losses to their NL West division rivals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

What’s Next For the Giants

San Francisco will return to Oracle Park for a seven-game homestand where they look to improve on their record. They will face the Toronto Blue Jays (42-47) for a three-game series next.

Then try to redeem themselves in a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies (37-54) before heading to the All-Star break. Starting pitcher Logan Webb and second baseman Luis Arraez are the two players representing the Giants in the All-Star Game.