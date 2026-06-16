Giants Reportedly Open to Blockbuster Trades, But There’s One Major Problem

One year after the San Francisco Giants stunned Major League Baseball by acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, the organization reportedly finds itself facing an uncomfortable reality.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Giants are open to trade conversations involving Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman. The report comes as San Francisco continues to spiral through a disappointing season and begins exploring potential sell-off scenarios before the trade deadline.

The problem is not finding motivation to move those players. The problem is finding anyone willing to absorb their contracts.

The Giants May Have To Pay Teams To Take These Deals

In theory, trading Devers, Adames or Chapman sounds like a logical way to reset the roster. In practice, it could be nearly impossible.

Devers is still owed more than $200 million beyond this season. Adames has five years and $140 million remaining after 2026. Chapman is owed another $100 million through 2030.

Those are not contracts attached to players producing at elite levels right now.

Devers has struggled to recapture the superstar form that made him one of baseball’s most feared hitters in Boston. Adames has posted disappointing offensive numbers while also drawing criticism for his defense. Chapman has been the most productive of the group, but he is already in his 30s and carries significant long-term risk.

For rival teams, there is little incentive to take on those commitments at full value.

That means any trade discussion likely begins with the Giants agreeing to absorb a substantial portion of the money.

The reality is harsh. San Francisco may not be trading players. They may be buying prospects by attaching cash to expensive contracts.

Rafael Devers Is The Most Complicated Case

Among the three players, Devers represents the biggest challenge.

When the Giants acquired him, the move was viewed as a franchise-altering commitment. Now, less than a year later, they are reportedly willing to listen on offers.

That does not mean a deal is realistic.

Even teams that need offense may hesitate to commit more than $200 million to a player whose production has declined and whose defensive value remains limited. Devers is essentially locked into first base and designated hitter duties moving forward, reducing his overall flexibility.

If San Francisco truly wants to move him, it may have to follow a blueprint similar to recent MLB salary-dump trades where the selling club covers tens of millions of dollars just to facilitate a deal.

The Giants can be open to conversations all they want. That part is easy.

Finding a trade partner willing to take on Devers, Adames or Chapman without demanding significant financial help is the difficult part. Unless the Giants are prepared to eat a large portion of those contracts, these reported trade discussions may never progress beyond the exploratory stage.