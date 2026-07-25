San Francisco Giants Receive Concerning Harrison Bader Injury Update Before Angels Series

The San Francisco Giants are slated to play the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The Giants are coming home after an ugly road trip in which they went 1-5 against the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.

The team announced a couple of injury updates to key players before Friday’s matchup.

San Francisco Giants Receive Harrison Bader Injury Update

“The Giants say Harrison Bader is going to see a specialist about his continued foot soreness; he’s not currently doing any baseball work,” according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The center fielder has not played a game for the Giants since May 29.

Starting pitcher Trevor McDonald, who sustained a UCL sprain, is also getting a second opinion on his injury this weekend, Pavlovic shared on X. McDonald only threw 68 pitches in 4 innings before exiting Monday’s game against the Royals with an injury.

Giants manager Tony Vitello also provided injury updates on both injured players. Vitello told Pavlovic and other reporters that he thinks Bader will return this season. But it’s “less likely” with McDonald.

Tony Vitello said he does think Bader will return this season. It’s “less likely” with McDonald. https://t.co/yzDc2HkKDG — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 24, 2026

Harrison Bader Thus Far with Giants

San Francisco signed the 32-year-old to a 2-year, $20.5 million contract this offseason in an effort to improve their outfield defense. Bader was named the Giants’ opening day center fielder, which moved Jung Hoo Lee to right field.

However, the former Gold-Glove winner has suffered an injury-riddled season with the orange and black. Bader has only played in 30 out of a possible 102 games this season. The 10-year MLB veteran has played more than 140 games in each of the last three years.

Bader was not impressive offensively in his small sample size with the Giants. He slashed .170/ .198/.358 and had 5 home runs with 14 RBIs before sustaining a foot injury.

San Francisco has given the majority of center field starts to 25-year-old Drew Gilbert while Bader missed time.

Gilbert has slashed .226/.308/.351 and currently has 4 home runs and 21 RBIs in 80 games played.

What’s Next For the Giants

San Francisco (42-60) currently has the third-worst record in Major League Baseball and currently holds a five-game losing streak. They open a three-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night—one of the few teams in baseball with a worse record.

Logan Webb is set to face Grayson Rodriguez, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m PST.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey will also have a decision to make before the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

Second baseman Luis Arraez and left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray are the two likely candidates to be moved. Both players have performed well this season and are on expiring contracts.