Recently Cut San Francisco Giants Player Signs With New Team

The San Francisco Giants designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment on Aug. 27. Three days later, the Giants outrighted Kennedy to Triple-A Sacramento.

Kennedy rejected the outright assignment and elected free agency. On Wednesday, the infielder signed a contract with a new team.

Former San Francisco Giants INF Buddy Kennedy Signs With New Team

Kennedy signed a minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, according to MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: Washington Nationals signed free agent 3B Buddy Kennedy to a minor league contract.

The Nationals assigned Kenedy to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

Looking at Buddy Kennedy

The Giants signed Kennedy to a minor-league deal over the winter.

San Francisco selected Kennedy’s contract on June 1, then designated him for assignment on June 28.

San Francisco traded Kennedy to the Seattle Mariners after designating him for assignment back in June.

The Mariners designated Kennedy for assignment roughly a month later, and the Giants brought him back by claiming him off waivers.

After rejoining the Giants in August, Kennedy hit just .154/.267/.154 over 26 at-bats.

Overall, he has slashed .116/.224/.140 with no home runs and one RBI over 49 MLB plate appearances this season. He has played first, second and third base this year.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of high school.

He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022.

Over his five-year MLB career, Kennedy has played for seven teams: the Diamondbacks, Giants, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Kennedy has a career slash line of .165/.261/.245 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 230 plate appearances across 92 games.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

With a 58-83 record, the Giants are 25 games out of first place in the National League West.