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Recently Cut San Francisco Giants Player Signs With New Team

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Detroit Tigers v San Francisco Giants
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is out at first base as Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants catches the ball in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment on Aug. 27. Three days later, the Giants outrighted Kennedy to Triple-A Sacramento.

Kennedy rejected the outright assignment and elected free agency. On Wednesday, the infielder signed a contract with a new team.

Former San Francisco Giants INF Buddy Kennedy Signs With New Team

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 01: Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kennedy signed a minor-league contract with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, according to MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: Washington Nationals signed free agent 3B Buddy Kennedy to a minor league contract.

The Nationals assigned Kenedy to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

Looking at Buddy Kennedy

San Francisco Giants Photo Day
GettySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Giants signed Kennedy to a minor-league deal over the winter.

San Francisco selected Kennedy’s contract on June 1, then designated him for assignment on June 28.

San Francisco Giants Photo Day
GettySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

San Francisco traded Kennedy to the Seattle Mariners after designating him for assignment back in June.

The Mariners designated Kennedy for assignment roughly a month later, and the Giants brought him back by claiming him off waivers.

Cincinnati Reds v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 20: Buddy Kennedy #39 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park on July 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

After rejoining the Giants in August, Kennedy hit just .154/.267/.154 over 26 at-bats.

Overall, he has slashed .116/.224/.140 with no home runs and one RBI over 49 MLB plate appearances this season. He has played first, second and third base this year.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 29: Newly-joined Buddy Kennedy #39 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on June 29, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of high school.

He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022.

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 05: Buddy Kennedy #45 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the San Francisco Giants during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Over his five-year MLB career, Kennedy has played for seven teams: the Diamondbacks, Giants, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Kennedy has a career slash line of .165/.261/.245 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 230 plate appearances across 92 games.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

San Francisco Giants v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 2: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates his solo home run with Bryce Eldridge #8 during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 2, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Giants are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday.

With a 58-83 record, the Giants are 25 games out of first place in the National League West.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recently Cut San Francisco Giants Player Signs With New Team

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