SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is out at first base as Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants catches the ball in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Kennedy has a career slash line of .165/.261/.245 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 230 plate appearances across 92 games.
San Francisco Giants Right Now
The Giants are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday.
With a 58-83 record, the Giants are 25 games out of first place in the National League West.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A recently cut San Francisco Giants player signed a contract with a new team earlier this week.
Recently Cut San Francisco Giants Player Signs With New Team