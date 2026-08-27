San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Before Thursday’s game, the Giants cut a five-year MLB player from their active roster.
San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player Buddy Kennedy Before Diamondbacks Series
GettySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Giants signed Kennedy to a minor-league deal over the winter.
San Francisco selected Kennedy’s contract on June 1 then designated him for assignment on June 28.
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 01: Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
San Francisco traded Kennedy to the Seattle Mariners after designating him for assignment.
The Mariners designated Kennedy for assignment roughly a month later, and the Giants brought him back by claiming him off waivers.
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers is out at first base as Buddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants catches the ball in the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
After rejoining the Giants earlier this month, Kennedy hit just .154/.267/.154 over 26 at-bats.
Overall, he has slashed .116/.224/.140 with no home runs and one RBI in 49 plate appearances this season. He has played first, second and third base this year.
Looking at Buddy Kennedy’s MLB Career
GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Buddy Kennedy #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 21, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of high school.
He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022.
GettyGOODYEAR, ARIZONA – MARCH 10: Buddy Kennedy #16 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Over his five-year MLB career, Kennedy has played for seven teams: the Diamondbacks, Giants, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.
Kennedy has a career slash line of .165/.261/.245 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 230 plate appearances across 92 games.
San Francisco Giants Right Now
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Giants have lost seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series win over the Cincinnati Reds.
With. 54-79 record, San Francisco is 17 1/2 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot and 26 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game