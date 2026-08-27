San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Diamondbacks Game

The San Francisco Giants are set to begin a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park at 6:45 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Giants cut a five-year MLB player from their active roster.

San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player Buddy Kennedy Before Diamondbacks Series

Via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle: Buddy Kennedy DFA’d to make room for Bryce Eldridge to come off the bereavement list

The Giants signed Kennedy to a minor-league deal over the winter.

San Francisco selected Kennedy’s contract on June 1 then designated him for assignment on June 28.

San Francisco traded Kennedy to the Seattle Mariners after designating him for assignment.

The Mariners designated Kennedy for assignment roughly a month later, and the Giants brought him back by claiming him off waivers.

After rejoining the Giants earlier this month, Kennedy hit just .154/.267/.154 over 26 at-bats.

Overall, he has slashed .116/.224/.140 with no home runs and one RBI in 49 plate appearances this season. He has played first, second and third base this year.

Looking at Buddy Kennedy’s MLB Career

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Kennedy in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft out of high school.

He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2022.

Over his five-year MLB career, Kennedy has played for seven teams: the Diamondbacks, Giants, Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Kennedy has a career slash line of .165/.261/.245 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 230 plate appearances across 92 games.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Giants have lost seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

With. 54-79 record, San Francisco is 17 1/2 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot and 26 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.