Giants Reveal Major Step for Former Closer After Lost Season

The San Francisco Giants did not receive a single pitch from Randy Rodríguez in 2026. They may finally get a meaningful look at their former closer before the calendar reaches 2027.

Rodríguez will pitch for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League as the right-hander completes his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. The assignment represents his most important step toward returning to San Francisco’s bullpen next season.

The Giants have not named Rodríguez their 2027 closer. However, his progress in Arizona could influence how aggressively president of baseball operations Buster Posey pursues late-inning help during the offseason.

Rodríguez Finally Nears Game Action

Rodríguez underwent surgery in September 2025 after elbow trouble ended his season the previous month. Before the injury, he had emerged as one of the most dominant arms in the Giants’ bullpen.

The 27-year-old recorded a 1.78 ERA and 2.40 FIP while reaching 100 mph with his fastball. He had also moved into the closer role before San Francisco shut him down, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Rodríguez has not appeared in a game since August 2025, making the Fall League more than a prospect-development assignment. It will give him a controlled environment to face hitters and test his recovery after more than a year away from competition.

The AFL season begins October 3 and runs for six weeks. Major League players rarely participate, but Rodríguez qualifies because the appearance is part of his rehabilitation.

The Fall League will not replicate a full Major League workload, and the Giants can carefully manage his appearances. Even a limited schedule should provide more useful information than bullpen sessions alone as the front office builds its 2027 depth chart.

His Recovery Could Change Giants’ Bullpen Plans

NBC Sports Bay Area Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic reported that Rodríguez has progressed well and should be fully ready for next season. The official Fall League roster confirms that he will join Scottsdale alongside seven other Giants players.

That group includes outfield prospect Dakota Jordan, infielders Kaeden Kent and Dalton Wentz and pitchers Miguel Mendez, Alexander Fuentes, Darien Smith and Drake George. Rodríguez is the only established Major League reliever in San Francisco’s group.

A healthy Rodríguez would give the Giants a potential late-inning weapon without requiring an external addition. It could allow Posey to direct more resources toward the rotation or lineup instead of paying a premium for an experienced closer.

The club cannot build its bullpen around that best-case outcome yet. Tommy John recoveries are not identical, and success in the Fall League would not guarantee that Rodríguez immediately regains his previous velocity or command against Major League hitters.

Still, the assignment is a positive development after a season dominated by injuries. If Rodríguez handles the workload without a setback, the Giants could enter the offseason with a much clearer picture of one of their most important bullpen pieces.