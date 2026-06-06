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San Francisco Giants Release 9-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants played the second game of their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Giants lost by a score of 3-2.

San Francisco Giants Release 9-Year MLB Player

GettyRyan Borucki #47 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres int he sixth inning at Oracle Park on May 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Also on Saturday, news was announced that Ryan Borucki was officially been released by the Giants.

He had been designated for assignment last month.

Borucki went 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 21 games for the Giants.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “Ryan Borucki released by Giants

Borucki’s MLB Career

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants takes pitcher Ryan Borucki #47 out of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the top of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on April 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Borucki was picked in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners over nine MLB seasons.

The 32-year-old had signed with the Giants over the offseason.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote (on March 21): “Sources: Left-hander Ryan Borucki and the Giants are in agreement on a major-league deal. Borucki drew strong interest from over half the league earlier this winter. He signed with the White Sox this offseason and opted out after not being added to the roster. He drew strong interest once again and lands in San Francisco, who tried signing him earlier this winter. @JonHeyman first mentioned it was close.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Release 9-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

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