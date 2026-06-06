San Francisco Giants Release 9-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants played the second game of their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Giants lost by a score of 3-2.

San Francisco Giants Release 9-Year MLB Player

Also on Saturday, news was announced that Ryan Borucki was officially been released by the Giants.

He had been designated for assignment last month.

Borucki went 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA in 21 games for the Giants.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “Ryan Borucki released by Giants”

Borucki’s MLB Career

Borucki was picked in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners over nine MLB seasons.

The 32-year-old had signed with the Giants over the offseason.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote (on March 21): “Sources: Left-hander Ryan Borucki and the Giants are in agreement on a major-league deal. Borucki drew strong interest from over half the league earlier this winter. He signed with the White Sox this offseason and opted out after not being added to the roster. He drew strong interest once again and lands in San Francisco, who tried signing him earlier this winter. @JonHeyman first mentioned it was close.”