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San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 28-Year-Old During Angels Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 18: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacksat Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants are playing the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 7-6 victory on Friday night.

San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 28-Year-Old

GettySan Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, watches the Giants during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

During their series with the Angels, the Giants announced the release of Jake Holton from their organization.

MiLB.com wrote (on July 24): “Sacramento River Cats released 1B Jake Holton.”

Holton did not appear in a game for the Giants.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Holton

Holton was picked in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

He had spent six years with the Tigers’ Minor League affiliates before joining the Giants over the offseason.

Right now, the 28-year-old is batting .219 with six home runs, 44 RBIs, 33 runs and one stolen base in 74 games.

Milb Central had written on (December 15, 2025): “The San Francisco Giants have signed Jake Holton to a minor league contract. The first baseman has a .259 batting average along with 185 extra-base hits throughout his minor league career.”

Looking At The Giants

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Bryce Eldridge #8 after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 43-60 record in 103 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-25 in 48 games at Oracle Park).

Following their series with the Angels, the Giants will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Looking At The Angels

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels hits an RBI ground out in the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

On the other side of the series, the Angels have had a very tough year.

They are at the bottom of the American League West with a 41-63 record in 104 games.

Over their last ten games, the Angels have gone 4-6 (and they are 17-35 in 52 games on the road).

Following their series in San Francisco, they will return home to host the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 28-Year-Old During Angels Series

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