San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 28-Year-Old During Angels Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants are playing the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 7-6 victory on Friday night.

San Francisco Giants Announce Release Of 28-Year-Old

During their series with the Angels, the Giants announced the release of Jake Holton from their organization.

MiLB.com wrote (on July 24): “Sacramento River Cats released 1B Jake Holton.”

Holton did not appear in a game for the Giants.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Holton

Holton was picked in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

He had spent six years with the Tigers’ Minor League affiliates before joining the Giants over the offseason.

Right now, the 28-year-old is batting .219 with six home runs, 44 RBIs, 33 runs and one stolen base in 74 games.

Milb Central had written on (December 15, 2025): “The San Francisco Giants have signed Jake Holton to a minor league contract. The first baseman has a .259 batting average along with 185 extra-base hits throughout his minor league career.”

Looking At The Giants

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 43-60 record in 103 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-25 in 48 games at Oracle Park).

Following their series with the Angels, the Giants will host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Looking At The Angels

On the other side of the series, the Angels have had a very tough year.

They are at the bottom of the American League West with a 41-63 record in 104 games.

Over their last ten games, the Angels have gone 4-6 (and they are 17-35 in 52 games on the road).

Following their series in San Francisco, they will return home to host the Houston Astros on Monday night.