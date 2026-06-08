San Francisco Giants Released Player Who Is Leading MLB In Hits This Season

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Marlins finished their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot Park in Florida.

The Marlins won by a score of 4-1.

Otto Lopez finished with two hits, one RBI and one run in four at-bats.

SF Giants Released Player Who Is Leading MLB In Hits

Lopez has been off to an incredible start to the 2026 season.

He is currently batting .336 with 86 hits, five home runs, 27 RBI’s, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 65 games.

His 86 hits lead all of the MLB.

Louis Addeo-Weiss of Fish On First wrote: “Otto Lopez is on pace for 211 hits and 25 SB. He’d be just the third player this decade to reach both marks in the same season, with the two previous doing so in historic seasons: – 2024 Bobby Witt Jr. – 2023 Ronald Acũna Jr.”

With Lopez likely on his way to becoming a 2026 All-Star, it’s worth noting he was once in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The Giants acquired him (via the Toronto Blue Jays) in 2024.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on February 13, 2024: “OFFICIAL: We’ve traded UTIL Otto Lopez to the Giants for cash considerations.”

Lopez never played in an MLB regular season game for the Giants, as he was designated for assignment (and claimed by the Marlins).

@MarlinsComms wrote (on April 4, 2024): “The Miami Marlins today claimed INF Otto López off waivers from San Francisco and transferred RHP Eury Pérez to the 60-day IL.”

Clearly, the Giants made a massive mistake in letting go of Lopez for nothing.

The Marlins look genius for the waiver claim.

Giants And Marlins Right Now

The Marlins are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 31-35 record in 66 games.

They will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Miami.

Meanwhile, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 27-39 record in 66 games.

They will host the Washington Nationals on Monday night in San Francisco.