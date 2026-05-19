The San Francisco Giants suffered one of their worst losses of the year to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Their 12-2 loss tied for the largest margin of defeat on the season, which previously happened on May 13 at Oracle Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To add insult to injury, the Giants had three players exit the game with a potential injury. Robbie Ray, Jung Hoo Lee, and Willy Adames all exited early, as the Diamondbacks established a 10-run lead after five innings.

After the game, USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale provided an update on the three injured Giants and what the team’s next steps for each player will be.

Lee expected to miss Tuesday’s gameAdames has bruised thumb and is questionable for Tuesday.Ray is scheduled to make next start https://t.co/aHVjBRFy3t — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 19, 2026

Giants Suffer Trio of Injuries in Brutal Loss to Diamondbacks

Ray endured the worst start of his career against his former team. The left-hander surrendered a career-high 10 runs on 11 hits over 4.1 innings. Arizona had more home runs (2) than strikeouts (1).

His night came to an end after getting struck in the midsection by a Tim Tawa ground ball. The ball left the bat at 95.4 MPH, but Ray retired the Diamondbacks’ left fielder on the play.

Giants manager Tony Vitello removed the left-hander from the game, although the game may have dictated as such anyway, given the game got away in the inning and pitch count. Ray should make his next start on May 24 against the Chicago White Sox.

Later in the fifth, Nolan Arenado hit a ground ball in Adames’ vicinity. The Giants’ shortstop appeared to be in position to field it, but it kicked off his right thumb into the outfield. Adames was shaking his thumb on the play and was pinch-hit for in the subsequent inning. Casey Schmitt, who started the game in left field, finished the game at shortstop.

Adames has a bruised right thumb and is considered questionable for the following game. Should he be unavailable, Schmitt will likely start at shortstop.

Lee left in the bottom of the fourth inning with back spasms. He was ruled out of the following game. Will Brennan, who took over in right field, should get the start in the outfield with right-hander Ryne Nelson starting for the game for Arizona.

Frustrating Season for the Giants Continues with More Injuries and Losses

The loss puts the Giants at 20-28 on the season. They’ve lost a lot of key players to injuries this season.

Staff ace Logan Webb is on the injured list with a knee injury. The latest update on Webb is encouraging for the Giants. Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the right-hander is on track for a rehab start later in the week. They’ll decide if he needs more than one rehab start before getting activated.

Heliot Ramos is out for at least the next two weeks with a right quad strain. The Giants are concerned that he could be out longer, depending on how the quad responds. His absence has left a hole in both left field and the starting lineup.

While Ray left this game mostly unscathed, the injury situations regarding Adames and Lee will be something to monitor. Both have injuries that could lead to injured-list stints, although it’s too early to predict if either player will miss time.