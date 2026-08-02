Robbie Ray Praised by Logan Webb With Trade Imminent

With Robbie Ray likely on the move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, teammate Logan Webb praised his San Francisco Giants teammate.

With Tarik Skubal now being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ray is likely the second-best starting pitcher available on the trade market ahead of the August 3 deadline.

With Ray likely on the move, his teammate with the Giants, Webb, offered nothing but praise for him.

Logan Webb Praises Robbie Ray

Speaking to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale ahead of Ray’s likely trade ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, Webb praised Ray for everything that he’s taught him.

“It hurts because I know what he means to me, and really, what he means to this whole team. It’s been such a pleasure being with him. He’s helped me tremendously,” Webb said.

“He’s helped me so much, particularly the mental side. He’s loved by every single player and coach in this clubhouse. He’s been so good to talk to. He’s seen so many things, he’s had his ups and downs, and was the best pitcher in baseball one year. I can’t really take a lot from him mechanically, but I’ve been lucky my whole career having older pitchers who have taught me a lot.

“I knew right away that I wanted to get close to him, and now we’ve become lifelong friends and stay close. I couldn’t have asked for a better guy to pitch with and be friends with. He’s just an amazing human. His family are all amazing humans, all 15 of them that they have.”

Robbie Ray Shares Similar Thoughts About Logan Webb

While it seems obvious that Webb is going to miss spending time with Ray, the same goes the other way around, as Ray is going to miss his friend, too.

“We just really connected and have become really best friends. He’s awesome. We pushed each other all of the time. He makes everyone around him better. But I know we’ll stay friends. We’ll stay in touch. We live close to each other, so we’ll still spend a lot of time together,” Ray said.

The former American League Cy Young Award winner knows that he is gone at the deadline, though he has nothing but good memories from his time in San Francisco.

“This whole year, it’s been a tough year as a team. We’re not where we want to be, but I feel like I’ve put myself in a good position. I’ve gone out every day and I’ve tried to give my team a chance to win,’’ Ray said.

“I’ve loved my time in San Francisco. I love the city. It’s an awesome place to pitch. I know I’m going to miss those guys.”

With the trade deadline just one day away now, look for Ray to be on the move, as the Giants look to save some money on their payroll while also picking up a few prospects in exchange for the veteran hurler, whose contract is up at the end of this season.