Giants Rookie Catcher Returns From IL Days After Patrick Bailey Trade

The San Francisco Giants made an important roster decision ahead of their three-game road series against the Athletics.

The Giants on “X” announced: “Catcher Daniel Susac (#6) returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day Injured List. Infielder Christian Koss was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

The rookie catcher was inserted into tonight’s starting lineup against the A’s. Susac will return as the catcher and bat 8th tonight.

Daniel Susac’s Impact on the Giants

Susac was immediately traded to the Giants after being selected in the 2026 Rule 5 Draft by the Minnesota Twins. The rookie turned heads in Spring Training before winning the backup catcher role and making the Opening Day roster. He impressed again at the major league level through 11 games.

Susac started his career a perfect 5-for-5 and has collected 11 hits in 23 total at-bats. He posted a .478 batting average with 5 RBIs before going on the 10-day IL on Apr. 20 due to right elbow ulnar neuritis.

While the rookie catcher was on the injured list, the Giants made multiple roster moves at the catcher position. Buster Posey traded two-time Gold Glove winner Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. San Francisco also called up fellow rookie Jesus Rodriguez and veteran Eric Haase to fill the position while Susac was rehabbing.

After Susac’s announced return, Rodriguez and Haase remain on the team. It will be interesting to see how manager Tony Vitello utilizes all three players.

Patrick Bailey Hitless With the Guardians

The former Giants starting catcher was struggling at the plate with San Francisco and was battling Susac for at-bats early in the season. Bailey has yet to record a hit in two games with his new ballclub. Bailey has only started two games for the Guardians, however.

The two-time Gold Glove winner is hitless in 5 at-bats, but he does have an RBI. In his first start, he went 0-for-3, grounded into a double play, and struck out in the 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

But Bailey is not known for his bat. He posted a .146 batting average in 30 games, making it easier for the Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, to trade him.