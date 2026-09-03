San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Change

On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Wednesday.

Jung Hoo Lee finished with two strikeouts in five at-bats.

Justice delos Santos of Mercury News wrote: “Giants win, 5-4. Rafael Devers hit his 32nd homer of the year. Bryce Eldridge and Turner Hill both had two RBIs each. Dylan Smith, who had allowed four walk-off losses, secured it in the 10th. They’re 58-82.”

SF Giants Announce Lee Change

For Thursday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 9/3 D. Gilbert RF R. Devers DH B. Eldridge 1B J. Cox CF T. Hill LF A. Knizner C S. Whitcomb 3B N. Furman 2B C. Koss SS B. Tidwell SP”

Lee has been removed from the lineup on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is currently batting .282 with 137 hits, nine home runs, 50 RBIs, 62 runs and 12 stolen bases in 128 games.

He is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Giants).

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants come into Thursday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 58-82 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 25-46 in 71 games on the road).

Following the Pirates, the Giants will remain on the road to visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

As for the Pirates, they are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 68-72 record in 140 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-33 in 68 games at home).

Following their series with the Giants, the Pirates will remain at home to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at PNC Park.