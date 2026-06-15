Giants May Trade Away Slugging Outfielder as Mariners Lurk

The San Francisco Giants are expected to become sellers in the trade market this summer. San Francisco is currently 16 games out of first place in the National League West, and the situation is not exactly getting any better. Buster Posey, the team’s president of baseball operations, would likely prefer to offload veteran players on big contracts.

This fairly lengthy list includes Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. Devers and Adames are the two highest-paid players on the Giants roster. The duo earns a combined annual salary of just over $52 million. Chapman, on the other hand, has four more years and over $100 million remaining on his contract. Nevertheless, San Francisco will likely have a hard time finding trade partners for the underachievers.

Because of this, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly believes that the Giants could look to cash in on Heliot Ramos. According to Kelly, Posey would actually be able to receive a solid return in trading away Ramos. The right-handed slugger is slashing .267/.307/.424 in 44 games as San Francisco’s typical starting left fielder. He was previously named on the 2024 N.L. All-Star team.

While these numbers are solid, Ramos’ value jumps when considering his contract. The outfielder is only earning $810,000 this season and will not be a free agent until after the 2029 campaign. This combination of low salary and team control should bring the Giants a substantial return if they ultimately opt to trade the slugger.

San Francisco Giants Could Dangle Heliot Ramos to Grab Starting Pitcher

Ramos’ biggest asset at the plate is hitting left-handed pitching. In fact, the San Francisco Giants star is slashing an impressive .308/.357/.538 against southpaws this season. His .895 OPS against lefties ranks 16th-best among all N.L. hitters in 2026. Not only does he smash southpaws, but Ramos’ statistics at the plate also get better as the game goes on throughout 2026.

Interestingly enough, several teams are looking for a quality right-handed bat this summer. It was recently revealed that the Seattle Mariners will likely be looking to add a right-handed outfielder in the coming weeks. A deal involving Seattle would make a lot of sense as their hitters have a league-worst .632 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season.

Seattle would surely be interested in Ramos and could send the Giants a new starting pitcher in return. San Francisco’s starter ERA of 4.65 this season ranks 25th in baseball. Veteran Luis Castillo could very well be the odd man out in the Mariners’ rotation.

Multiple Clubs Will Likely Call the Giants About Ramos

The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are also among the teams looking for a righty slugger. ESPN’s Buster Olney is reporting that Boston wants to acquire a right-handed bat and is even looking to spend big doing so. The Athletic also recently linked Philadelphia to righty outfielder Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs.

A possible San Francisco Giants trade involving Ramos, however, may have to wait a bit. The slugger has been on the injured list for a month now due to a right quad strain. Nevertheless, Ramos is on the mend and should start his rehab assignment sometime this week. Casey Schmitt has filled in nicely for the injured star, and Ramos could be forced to move positions once he returns to the lineup.