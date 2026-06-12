San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change Before Cubs Series

On Friday Night, the San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Field.

Most recently, the Giants avoided a sweep against the Washington Nationals as they won 11-10 following a walk-off grand slam by Bryce Aldridge on Wednesday.

Second baseman Luis Arraez went 2-for-5 in the win.

San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change

Ahead of the team’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs, the San Francisco Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 6/12 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH C. Schmitt LF R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS M. Chapman 3B D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C L. Roupp SP”

After batting second for most of the season, including during Wednesday’s win, Giants manager Tony Vitello has made an adjustment in the team’s lineup as he’s moved Arraez to the leadoff position. Arraez has served as the team’s leadoff hitter only three times this season.

Batting leadoff is not new to Arraez, as he did so for most of the 2024 season with the San Diego Padres. In that spot, Arraez batted .313 with 198 hits.

Arraez has been the Giants leadoff hitter in only three previous games this season. In those three games, Arraez has gone 1-for-11.

The three-time batting title winner is currently batting .327 with 86 hits, 14 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 35 runs and 25 RBIs in 66 games.

Arraez signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Giants prior to the season.

Giants Right Now

After Wednesday’s dramatic win, the Giants improved to 28-41 and are now in fourth-place of the National League West. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-handed pitcher Landed Roupp will make his 14th start of the season for the Giants. Roupp enters Friday’s game with a 5-6 record with a 4.00 ERA across 69.2 innings pitched.

Cubs Right Now

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs enter Friday’s series opener at 35-34. After a hot start to the season, the Cubs have dropped to fourth place in the National League Central and have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Right-handed pitcher Javier Assad is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Cubs. Assad has appeared in nine total games and owns a 3-1 record with a 4.73 ERA across 32.1 total innings. He was strong in his last outing against the Giants, allowing only one hit over 6.1 innings pitched.