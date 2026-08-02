Giants Announce Last-Minute Lineup Shakeup, Scratch Star Luis Arraez

The San Francisco Giants are facing the San Diego Padres in the third match of a four-game series at Petco Park on Saturday. The Giants only managed two hits in a 7-0 shutout loss against their NL West rival on Friday.

San Francisco will have to find a way to beat San Diego without their All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez.

Luis Arraez Scratched From Giants Starting Lineup

Arraez was initially slated to hit leadoff and play second base before being scratched due to cramping. The infielder left Friday’s game also because of cramping.

“The Giants have scratched Luis Arraez from the lineup,” according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. “They say he still felt some cramping during pregame warmups and the move is for precautionary reasons.”

It is probably best that the Giants sit Arraez to avoid any further injury. The 2026 All-Star player is one of the best trade candidates for a struggling San Francisco team.

The Giants will now roll out a new starting lineup. Manager Tony Vitello shifted the order, which features rookie designated hitter Bryce Eldridge leading off and right fielder Jung Hoo Lee batting second.

Updated #SFGiants lineup: Bryce Eldridge – DHJung Hoo Lee – RFHeliot Ramos – LFRafael Devers – 1BWilly Adames – SSDaniel Susac – CDrew Gilbert – CFChristian Koss – 3BOsleivis Basabe – 2B Tyler Mahle – RHP https://t.co/N5HsGdVBLB — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 2, 2026

25-year-old infielder Osleivis Basabe gets the start at second base in place of Arraez. Basabe rounds out the order and will bat 9th. The infielder entered the game after Arraez’s exit on Friday.

Latest Luis Arraez Trade Rumors

It was reported earlier that the Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams interested in Luis Arraez, according to Robert Murray of Fansided.

The Phillies join a trio of AL East teams that want the two-time Silver Slugger on their club.

“The Rays, Yankees, and Red Sox are the three teams showing the strongest interest in second baseman Luis Arráez,” according to MLB writer Francys Romero.

Arraez has been one of the few bright spots on a down Giants season. The 29-year-old went from one of the worst defensive second basemen to a Gold-Glove-caliber fielder at the position. In addition, he still provides elite bat-to-ball skills.

Arraez could be on his way to winning a batting title this year. He currently leads the league with a .328 batting average.

The four-time All-Star is on an expiring contract with the Giants. He will be eligible to hit free agency after this season.