San Francisco Giants Sign Pitcher For $3.2 Million Before Angels Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

The Giants are looking to bounce back after getting swept by the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

Most recently, they lost by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday.

SF Giants Sign Pitcher For $3.2 Million

Ahead of their series with the Angels, news came out that the Giants had signed one of their recent draft picks.

Joe Doyle of Over-Slot Baseball wrote: “NEWS: The San Francisco Giants have officially signed RHP Kaden Waechter to a signing bonus of $3,247,500. Waechter was the No. 55 pick. His deal is $1,484,500 over-slot for the No. 55 pick.”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Kaden Waechter gets a massive overslot bonus from the Giants. That leaves about a little over $3.8M in bonus pool money remaining for the Giants. The deadline to sign is July 27.”

@johnwray: “This is great news. The whole strategy was to draft underslot players to deal with the NIL impact of the high schoolers. Amazing how the trolls will criticize every move thee Giants make”

@GiantHotTakes: “WOW! A huge number!”

Michael Monreal: “We heard this was developing yesterday and now w ever confirmation. The #SFGiants go well overslot with their 2nd rounder.”

@EYDShow: “Giants have a bit over $3.8M left in their pool. Have to imagine the entirety of that goes to Boleman. Means Wentz is probably not coming unless he takes the $150k bonus, which feels unlikely.”

SF Giants Ahead Of Angels Series

The Giants come into Friday night as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-60 record in 102 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 22-25 in 57 games at home).

Following their series with the Angels, the Giants will remain at home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in San Francisco.