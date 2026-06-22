8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Austin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants points to the sky as he crosses home plate after he hit a lead off home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Oracle Park on June 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Slater has bounced around this season, as he has also had stops with the Miami Marlins and New York Mets.
He is currently batting .231 with 15 hits, three RBIs, six runs and four stolen bases in 28 games for the three teams.
Looking At Slater’s SF Giants Run
GettyAustin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Joc Pederson #23 after scoring on a single by Wilmer Flores #41 of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 17, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Slater had spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career playing for the Giants.
During the 2021 season, he batted .241 with 66 hits, 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, 39 runs and 15 stolen bases in 129 games.
He also appeared in three MLB playoff games for the franchise.
Looking At The Rest Of Slater’s MLB Career
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Austin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants hits a double that scored a run in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on April 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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