8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Becomes Free Agent After Release From Current Team

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will be off after getting swept by the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They will then open up a series with the Athletics at Oracle Park on Tuesday night.

8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Becomes Free Agent

Also on Monday, news came out that a former Giants player had been released from his current team.

After being designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays, Austin Slater has elected free agency.

Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times wrote: “OF Austin Slater, DFA’d last week by #Rays, has cleared waivers and elected free agency.”

Slater has bounced around this season, as he has also had stops with the Miami Marlins and New York Mets.

He is currently batting .231 with 15 hits, three RBIs, six runs and four stolen bases in 28 games for the three teams.

Looking At Slater’s SF Giants Run

Slater had spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career playing for the Giants.

During the 2021 season, he batted .241 with 66 hits, 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, 39 runs and 15 stolen bases in 129 games.

He also appeared in three MLB playoff games for the franchise.

Looking At The Rest Of Slater’s MLB Career