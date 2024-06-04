Got Pitching? MLB Playoff Odds Suggest These 5 Arms Will Be Available: Report

With the July 30 MLB trade deadline a mere eight weeks away now, the buyer/seller market is beginning to take shape.

Albeit entirely possible some of the names currently bantered about don’t hit the market, with each series that passes teams are getting a better sense of where they stand.

In a June 4, 2024, Bleacher Report article, in place of traditional speculation, they used “a couple of neutral sources: postseason odds on Baseball Reference and Fan Graphs,” to construct a plausible list of trade candidates.

The caveat?

“Players on teams who entered play Monday (June 3, 2024) with a less than 25 percent chance of making the playoffs, per the average of those two prognostication tools, were considered for this big board,” wrote The Athletic.

Let’s explore five pitchers among the 30 overall players mentioned on the BR “big board.”

Trevor Williams, RHP