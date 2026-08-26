Giants Manager Tony Vitello Fired Up in Heated First-Inning Ejection vs. Reds

The San Francisco Giants are eyeing their first sweep of the season against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

The Giants won Monday’s game 5-0 and Tuesday’s game 3-1.

The Giants made a pitcher change before the game when they announced that Logan Webb will be Wednesday’s starter instead of Landen Roupp.

“Giants swapped starters, with Logan Webb now going today and Landen Roupp moving to tomorrow. Probably not why they did it, but it could give Webb two cracks at a sweep: today and Monday in Atlanta,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Tony Vitello Ejected During Reds Game

Giants rookie manager Tony Vitello got tossed in the first inning of Wednesday’s game. Vitello was arguing a checked swing call on Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez.

Home plate umpire Ryan Blakney ejected the Giants’ manager after Vitello told the umpires to “get it right.”

Vitello stormed out of the dugout to confront the umpires right after Blakney tossed him. The hot mics picked up some explicit language from Vitello.

It was the Giants manager’s fourth ejection of the season.

Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News provided the details of Vitello’s ejection.

“We’re not even done with the top of the first, and Tony Vitello has been ejected from today’s game. He was very unhappy with Eugenio Suárez’s check swing not being called a swing. You can hear him on the broadcast saying, “Get it right.” Plus, some cursing,” delos Santos reported.

Giants Fans React to Tony Vitello’s Ejection

Immediately following Vitello’s first-inning ejection in Wednesday’s game, Giants fans took to social media to react.

Giant Hot Takes: “I would like to see that version of Tony Vitello for the rest of his Giants tenure.”

Steven Rissotto: “Ryan Blakney ejecting Tony Vitello for yelling, ‘get it right’ is a stretch. Also, Vitello hasn’t completely mastered the art of ‘getting your moneys worth’ — he just emerges and lingers — but that’s probably not a big deal. Regardless, the frustration is a welcome sight.”

Giant Chat: “1st inning of the game and Tony is ejected. Hope this fires up the boys to sweep!”