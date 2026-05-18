Giants’ Tony Vitello Drops Major Quote After Series Win Over Athletics

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with genuine expectations. A lineup built around Luis Arraez, Willy Adames, Rafael Devers, and Matt Chapman looked like one of the stronger lineups in the National League on paper. The addition of Harrison Bader gave the outfield another dimension.

Then the season started and the offense went quiet. San Francisco was shut out in their first two games and scored just one run in the third. Fourteen runs across the first six games. Eight shutouts in 47 games. The numbers told a story nobody wanted to read.

The last three days in Sacramento looked a little different.

Giants Close Out Series Win With Dominant Performance

The Giants took two of three against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park, capping the series with a 10-1 victory on Sunday that had music blaring in the visitor’s clubhouse afterward. Across the three-game set, San Francisco scored 18 runs, collected 36 hits including 14 extra-base hits, and hit six home runs.

The biggest swing of the finale came in the eighth inning when Bader launched a grand slam that sent the crowd at Sutter Health Park into a frenzy. It was the kind of explosive at-bat the Giants have been searching for all season.

Manager Tony Vitello kept his postgame assessment grounded. “We’ll win more games than we lose,” Vitello said, framing the series win not as a turning point but as a reflection of what this team is capable of when things click.

What the Series Showed

The Giants dropped Friday’s opener 5-2 before bouncing back with Saturday’s 6-4 win and Sunday’s blowout. The offensive progression across the three games was encouraging. Schmitt had his two-homer night on Saturday. Devers continued his hot streak. Arraez stayed productive. The lineup started to look like the one Giants fans expected to see back in April.

Vitello spoke after Sunday’s win about what he wants this team to be on a daily basis, describing an environment that is noticeable, fun, and capable of being explosive. He said the Giants showed more consistent signs of that identity over the last three days than they had in a while.

Bader said the atmosphere inside the clubhouse has been exactly what he was hoping to find. He acknowledged the team is aware of where they stand in the standings but believes the only way forward is to “chip away at getting back to where we know we can be,” Bader said, one pitch at a time.

Where the Giants Go From Here

San Francisco sits at 20-27 heading into the next stretch of the schedule. The gap between where they are and where they expected to be is still real. Eight shutouts in 47 games is not a small number, and the offensive inconsistency that defined the early weeks has not fully disappeared.

But the pieces are there. Logan Webb is expected back from the injured list within the next week. Devers is heating up. Casey Schmitt has been one of the more reliable bats in the lineup all season. If this team can string together performances like the last three days on a more consistent basis, the record will start to reflect it.

Final Word for the Giants

Three days. Eighteen runs. Six home runs. Loud music in the visitor’s clubhouse.

It is a small sample and the Giants know it. But the last three days showed what this offense can look like when everything clicks. If they can build on it, the record will start to reflect it.