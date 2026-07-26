Giants’ Top Two Prospects Turn Heads in Minor League Debut

The San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-2 in a dominant win on Saturday. But all eyes were on the Single-A San Jose Giants afterward to watch the organization’s top two prospects make their pro ball debuts.

The SJ Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, 8-3 on Saturday behind impressive performances from Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez.

Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez Impress in Single-A Debut

After dominating rookie ball in the Arizona Complex League, both Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez were promoted to the San Jose Giants on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Gonzalez is the No. 1 prospect in the Giants’ organization and No. 15 overall prospect, according to MiLB. Hernandez is right behind Gonzalez in the rankings. The 17-year-old infielder is San Francisco’s No. 2 prospect and No. 31 overall prospect, according to MiLB.

The Low-A affiliate revealed its starting lineup against the Tower Buzzers. Gonzalez started at shortstop and was the leadoff batter. Hernandez got the nod at third base and batted second.

The teenage shortstop led off the game with a hard-hit single. He quickly stole second before an aggressive decision to take third base on one pitch. Gonzalez finished the game 1-for-1 with a walk before being taken out of the game in the fifth inning with what appeared to be a groin/hamstring injury.

Hernandez also impressed in his four plate appearances. He finished 0-1 with an RBI sacrifice fly and two drawn walks.

Giants Fans React To Giants’ Top Two Prospects’ Performance

The teenage duo that held down the left side of the infield for San Jose made multiple defensive plays that Giants fans were awed by.

Hernandez made the play of the day when he ranged to his left to receive a ground ball and threw off a jump to get the batter out at first base. Giants fans appropriately reacted.

@Giant Prospective: “Luis Hernandez in foul ground with the spin jump throw! No hop, just pure hose to end the inning! PEAK”

@Coast to Coast Baseball: Luis Hernandez just made the best play I’ve seen all year. This is prime Manny Machado/Nolan Arenado from a 17-year-old. He’s unbelievably special, man.”

@Michael Monreal: “It’s only been 5 1/2 innings, but my biggest takeaway from Gonzalez and Hernandez’s debut so far is that there are no questions with the gloves. They both look ultra comfortable on defense. Might not sound important, but Luciano was clearly not an infielder above Low-A.”

Gonzalez also displayed his defensive tools before his early exit.

What’s Next For the Giants

After their win against the Angels, the Giants will look to earn their first series sweep of the season on Sunday.

However, San Francisco has struggled overall this season. They currently hold a 44-60 record (24-25 at home).

Given how their season has gone, San Francisco will be among a few teams that will be sellers at this year’s MLB trade deadline. With the big-league club shifting its focus toward the future, the rapid rise of top prospects like Gonzalez and Hernandez gives Giants fans plenty of reason for optimism.