San Francisco Giants Trade Former All-Star Outfielder to New York Yankees

The San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees are working on a trade for outfielder Heliot Ramos, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal’s initial report was later confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN. Yankees have been seeking right-handed bats, and if the deal clears medicals, Ramos will provide it. @Ken_Rosenthal first linked Ramos to New York.”

Mark Feinsand of MLB Network shared additional details on the Giants’ reported return.

“The Yankees are close to acquiring OF Heliot Ramos from the Giants, per source. LHP Henry LaLane is believed to be the primary prospect in the trade,” according to Feinsand.

Update: In addition to LaLane, the Giants acquire shortstop Kaeden Kent, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Kaeden is the son of Giants Hall of Famer Jeff Kent.

Heliot Ramos Move Becomes The SF Giants’ 4th Trade

If finalized, this would mark the Giants’ fourth trade of the deadline.

San Francisco dealt right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves for 24-year-old pitcher Anthony Molina on Sunday. The Giants announced that Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after the trade was finalized.

The Giants then made two trades earlier on Monday.

They exchanged All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez and relief pitcher Caleb Killian to the Philadelphia Phillies for pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair on Monday morning. Marquez was the No. 4 Phillies prospect.

San Francisco was not done before the 6 p.m PST trade deadline. They traded left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray to the San Diego Padres for minor leaguers Miguel Melendez and Joniel Hernandez.

Update: The San Francisco Giants traded left-handed reliever Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox for third baseman Marcelo Mayer, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. That move became the Giants’ fifth trade before the deadline.

Heliot Ramos Career In San Francisco

The outfielder was once a top prospect in the Giants’ organization. He played sparingly in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before breaking out in his third year.

Ramos was named an All-Star in 2024 when he hit 22 home runs and 72 RBIs.

The 26-year-old is having another solid year for the Giants. He has 9 home runs and 34 RBIs in 74 games. Ramos is currently slashing .264/.304/.424.

Heliot Ramos is also under team control until the 2030 season.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants lost three in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday. They currently hold a 47-65 record, the third-worst record in the National League.

San Francisco is also 12 games back of the final NL Wild Card.

The team will throw a new-look lineup on Monday night against the Texas Rangers after moving 6 total players at the trade deadline.