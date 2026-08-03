Hi, Subscriber

TRADE: San Francisco Giants Send 3-Time Batting Champion Luis Arraez to Phillies

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double while standing on second base against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are trading three-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote: “BREAKING: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote: “Phillies are getting Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian from the Giants for Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair”

BREAKING: San Francisco Giants Trade Luis Arraez, Calen Kilian to Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 18: Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants goes to first base after drawing a walk during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Arraez is in the middle of the best season of his career. The second baseman has slashed .324/.360/.440 (120 wRC+) in 105 games. He’s improved drastically at second base as well, posting +11 Outs Above Average. For comparison, he has -25 career OAA at second base.

Kilian, 29, is a right-handed reliever. He has posted a 4.26 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings with the Giants this season. He has a 3.59 FIP, suggesting he has been better than his ERA shows.

Looking at the Giants’ Return in Luis Arraez Trade

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: San Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, watches the Giants during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Marquez ranked as the Phillies’ No. 4 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Gair didn’t rank among Philadelphia’s top-30 prospects before the deal.

Marquez, 20, is a right-handed pitcher who signed with the Phillies for just $10,000 out of Mexico in Jan. 2025. His fastball sits 92-94 mph. His best pitch is his low-80s sinking changeup. He also throws a slider with “cutter-like action.”

Between High-A and Single-A this season, Marquez has posted a 1.68 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 59 innings across 12 outings (11 starts).

The Phillies selected Gair, 23, in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft from Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida. He is a right-handed reliever.

Between High-A and Single-A this season, Gair has posted a 4.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 66 strikeouts across 36 innings.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Arraez trade marked the second big trade the Giants made in the past 24 hours, as the club recently dealt Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is in fourth place in the National League West with a 47-65 record. The team is 12 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Phillies are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second NL Wild Card spot with a 59-53 record. The San Diego Padres are only one game back, and the Miami Marlins are 1 1/2 games back.

Philadelphia clearly needed upgrades to stay in the postseason race. The Phillies have lost seven of their last 10 games. The team also acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets on Monday.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

TRADE: San Francisco Giants Send 3-Time Batting Champion Luis Arraez to Phillies

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x