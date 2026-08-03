TRADE: San Francisco Giants Send 3-Time Batting Champion Luis Arraez to Phillies

The San Francisco Giants are trading three-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote: “BREAKING: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN.”

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman wrote: “Phillies are getting Luis Arraez and Caleb Kilian from the Giants for Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair”

BREAKING: San Francisco Giants Trade Luis Arraez, Calen Kilian to Philadelphia Phillies

Arraez is in the middle of the best season of his career. The second baseman has slashed .324/.360/.440 (120 wRC+) in 105 games. He’s improved drastically at second base as well, posting +11 Outs Above Average. For comparison, he has -25 career OAA at second base.

Kilian, 29, is a right-handed reliever. He has posted a 4.26 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings with the Giants this season. He has a 3.59 FIP, suggesting he has been better than his ERA shows.

Looking at the Giants’ Return in Luis Arraez Trade

Marquez ranked as the Phillies’ No. 4 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Gair didn’t rank among Philadelphia’s top-30 prospects before the deal.

Marquez, 20, is a right-handed pitcher who signed with the Phillies for just $10,000 out of Mexico in Jan. 2025. His fastball sits 92-94 mph. His best pitch is his low-80s sinking changeup. He also throws a slider with “cutter-like action.”

Between High-A and Single-A this season, Marquez has posted a 1.68 ERA with a 0.81 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 59 innings across 12 outings (11 starts).

The Phillies selected Gair, 23, in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft from Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida. He is a right-handed reliever.

Between High-A and Single-A this season, Gair has posted a 4.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 66 strikeouts across 36 innings.

San Francisco Giants Right Now

The Arraez trade marked the second big trade the Giants made in the past 24 hours, as the club recently dealt Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is in fourth place in the National League West with a 47-65 record. The team is 12 games back of the third NL Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second NL Wild Card spot with a 59-53 record. The San Diego Padres are only one game back, and the Miami Marlins are 1 1/2 games back.

Philadelphia clearly needed upgrades to stay in the postseason race. The Phillies have lost seven of their last 10 games. The team also acquired left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets on Monday.