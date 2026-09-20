Giants’ Just-Activated Slugger Hands Dodgers Ace His Worst Start of 2026

The San Francisco Giants did not defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, but an activated hitter accomplished something few lineups managed against Tarik Skubal this season.

Victor Bericoto reached base three times and helped hand the two-time Cy Young Award winner his worst start of 2026. It happened one day after the Giants activated Bericoto from the injured list.

The performance offered San Francisco another encouraging development to evaluate before making its 2027 outfield decisions.

Bericoto Attacked One of Baseball’s Best Pitchers

Skubal kept the Giants scoreless through two innings before Turner Hill singled with one out in the third. Bericoto then worked a full count and drove a fastball over the center-field wall for a two-run homer.

The swing erased an early Dodgers advantage and produced Bericoto’s fifth homer of the season.

He struck again in the fifth. Bericoto doubled to open the inning and scored when Jung Hoo Lee followed with another double, tying the game at four.

Skubal completed five innings but allowed eight hits, two walks, and a season-high four earned runs. His three strikeouts were his fewest in a start since August 14, 2025, according to True Blue LA’s game recap.

The rough outing was particularly surprising because Skubal entered the game after throwing seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers acquired him from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline to lead their postseason rotation.

Strong Return Could Complicate Giants’ Outfield Decision

Bericoto had not played for San Francisco since injuring his knee against the Boston Red Sox on August 23. The Giants activated him Friday, immediately restoring another right-handed power bat to an inexperienced lineup.

He served as the designated hitter Saturday and finished 2-for-4 with a walk, two extra-base hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. The Giants ultimately lost 10-4 after Los Angeles scored six unanswered runs against San Francisco’s pitching staff.

The final score should not erase what Bericoto did against an elite opponent.

San Francisco has several young outfielders competing for future opportunities. Drew Gilbert, Jonah Cox, Turner Hill, and Bericoto have each received extended playing time after injuries, and deadline trades changed the roster.

Bericoto offers a different skill set than some of those players. His right-handed power could give the Giants a bench weapon or matchup option, particularly against left-handed pitching.

One game will not secure his place on the 2027 roster. The Giants must consider his overall production, defense, and ability to reach base consistently before assigning him a role.

Still, the timing could not have been much better. Bericoto returned from a month-long absence and immediately delivered against a pitcher the Dodgers expect to trust in October.

That qualifies as an audition, even if San Francisco’s bullpen prevented it from becoming a winning one.