The San Francisco Giants are expected to be without Willy Adames after his back injury flared up, clearing a spot for Marcelo Mayer to potentially join the roster.

Adames left in the eighth inning of a matchup against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, August 12. He’s been dealing with back issues for much of the season and appeared to be in discomfort before his departure.

“Anyone who saw him obviously knew he wasn’t moving around, after that play, full-speed,” manager Tony Vitello told reporters, including Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But the biggest thing was just not to prevent anything from getting any worse than it is. I think his frustration is there’s been symptoms there lingering for just, to be honest, I don’t know how long.”

Utilityman Christian Koss slid from third base to shortstop in place of Adames. He’d be the top candidate among the players on the current roster to take over at the position if Adames is forced to the injured list. The more interesting option would be Mayer, who is working his way back from an elbow injury.

San Francisco Giants Injury Update: Willy Adames Facing IL Stint, Marcelo Mayer Could Be Next Man Up

Adames has endured a rough season as San Francisco’s everyday shortstop. He’s scuffled to a 93 wRC+ across 485 plate appearances. Despite the persistent back injury, he’s appeared in 116 of the Giants‘ 121 games. The veteran infielder has been extremely durable in recent years. Adames has missed a total of three games over the past two seasons. He’s topped 600 plate appearances in four straight years.

San Francisco acquired Mayer in a trade that sent reliever Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox. The former top prospect hit just .223 with seven home runs and three steals across parts of two seasons in Boston. He was placed on the injured list in late June with a bone stress reaction to the left ulna.

Mayer Nearing Rehab Assignment, Could Join Giants Next Week

Mayer has been ramping up his activity at San Francisco’s complex in Arizona. He’s expected to embark on a rehab assignment this week, reports Maria Guardado of MLB.com. That would put Mayer on track to return during the team’s next road trip, which happens to end in Boston.