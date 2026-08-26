Mariners Announce Cole Young Decision Before Phillies Finale

For only the second time this season, second baseman Cole Young is not in the Seattle Mariners lineup. Instead, the Mariners will start J.P. Crawford at shortstop and Brock Rodden at second base against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cole Young might be getting a day off. https://t.co/WpCvbB70Z6 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 26, 2026

Young, 23, has played in all 133 games for the Mariners this year. In fact, he’s played all but eight of the team’s innings. 129 of his 132 starts this season have come at second base. The other three were at shortstop.

The Mariners aim for a three-game sweep of the Phillies in this series. They are 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the American League West lead, but three back in the loss column.

They’ll send right-hander Bryan Woo to the mound for the series finale after getting his start moved back. First pitch at T-Mobile Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT.

Mariners Sit Cole Young for Phillies Finale

This is clearly a rest day for Cole Young, considering the opposing pitcher. The Phillies are starting All-Star left-hander Jesus Luzardo, which means they’ll sit the left-handed hitter in favor of the switch-hitting Brock Rodden.

For 2026, the Mariners’ young second baseman is slashing .248/.308/.390 with 16 home runs. He’s been about 3% better than the league-average hitter at the plate, with a 103 wRC+.

Young has drawn mixed reviews on his defense at second base. He’s currently rated at +16 Defensive Runs Saved, but -3 Outs Above Average. However, he might still be a Gold Glove candidate based on the former number.

The only other game Young did not start this season came on August 13 against the New York Yankees. He pinch-hit for shortstop Leo Rivas in the seventh inning, then finished the game at second base.

Young is a candidate to come off the bench as a pinch-hitter for this game. It could depend on which right-handed relievers the Phillies get into this game.