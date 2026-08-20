BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Call Up Top Pitching Prospect to Start Saturday

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season.

At 60-68, 4.5 games out of the AL West and 3.0 out of the AL Wild Card, they need a jolt of energy to finish their season.

They just got it. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mariners are calling up the top pitching prospect in baseball, left-hander Kade Anderson. According to Passan, Anderson will start on Saturday.

This is an aggressive callup for the Mariners, given this was his first season in the minors, but a warranted one nonetheless.

What Will Anderson Bring to the Seattle Mariners?

The Mariners drafted Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after a stellar college career. With LSU, he became the best pitcher in college baseball, led the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2025 and earned Most Outstanding Player honors.

He would have the most strikeouts in Division I with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings. He was in conversations to go No. 1 overall. Anderson will now be the first player from his draft class to make his major league debut.

He went straight from the draft to Double-A, an aggressive path, and after just 18 professional starts, he will be promoted aggressively again.

More to come…