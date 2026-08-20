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BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Call Up Top Pitching Prospect to Start Saturday

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 04: President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto of the Seattle Mariners speaks with media before the game against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on August 04, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. 

At 60-68, 4.5 games out of the AL West and 3.0 out of the AL Wild Card, they need a jolt of energy to finish their season.

They just got it. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Mariners are calling up the top pitching prospect in baseball, left-hander Kade Anderson. According to Passan, Anderson will start on Saturday.

This is an aggressive callup for the Mariners, given this was his first season in the minors, but a warranted one nonetheless.

What Will Anderson Bring to the Seattle Mariners?

The Mariners drafted Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft after a stellar college career. With LSU, he became the best pitcher in college baseball, led the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2025 and earned Most Outstanding Player honors.

He would have the most strikeouts in Division I with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings. He was in conversations to go No. 1 overall. Anderson will now be the first player from his draft class to make his major league debut.

He went straight from the draft to Double-A, an aggressive path, and after just 18 professional starts, he will be promoted aggressively again.

More to come…

Matthew Singer Matthew Singer is a sports reporter covering MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2025, and has two years of experience covering local professional, collegiate and high school sports, including writing for Cronkite News and Arizona PBS. More about Matthew Singer

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BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Call Up Top Pitching Prospect to Start Saturday

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