Mariners Reveal Next Steps for Brendan Donovan Before Return from Groin Injury

The Seattle Mariners could receive a boost to their infield. Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports that Brendan Donovan will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday, July 7.

The Mariners acquired Donovan in the offseason in a three-team deal. Seattle dealt a lot of young talent to both the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals to acquire the utility infielder.

The idea was to bolster their lineup at third base while waiting for top prospect Colt Emerson to emerge. Ironically enough, it was his injury that opened the door for Emerson’s first MLB opportunity.

Brendan Donovan Injury Situation

The Mariners have been without Donovan for much of the season. When in the lineup, he was an impactful bat. Donovan carried a .274/.386/.452 slash with three home runs and a 145 wRC+ across 101 plate appearances in 2026.

But the issue has been a recurring groin injury. Donovan has been on the injured list twice with a left groin strain. The first stint was 18 days, but the most recent one has kept him out for six more weeks.

When Donovan got placed on the injured list a second time, the Mariners brought up Colt Emerson. Emerson has since taken over the shortstop position for Seattle, with established shortstop J.P. Crawford moving to third base.

The Seattle Times‘ Adam Jude outlined a potential timeline for Donovan to return to the Mariners lineup. The infielder will spend a week with a minor league affiliate, likely Triple-A Tacoma. During the All-Star break, he’ll head to the team’s Spring Training complex to get more reps.

Assuming no further setbacks, Donovan should be able to rejoin the Mariners after the break.

Roster Crunch Incoming With Brendan Donovan Set to Return

Donovan’s looming return will create a roster crunch with the infield. The player who’s most likely to be affected is Emerson. The rookie shortstop has a 104 wRC+, but he’s also batting .208 and striking out in a third of his plate appearances.

The underlying metrics for Emerson aren’t particularly great. His expected metrics, which take into account how well he’s hit the ball, have a .179 expected batting average and a .289 expected slugging percentage.

It’s unclear how close that is to the Mariners’ internal analytics. But they may decide that Emerson needs a bit more seasoning in Triple-A, as they try to get ahead in a tight American League West race.

If the Mariners elect to keep the 20-year-old shortstop, they may have to rely on Donovan’s former role with the Cardinals as a utility man to keep him in the lineup regularly. Donovan has logged innings at first base, second base, third base, and both corner outfield spots.

That seems to be the plan, as The Seattle Times‘ Adam Jude reports that they’re working out Donovan at multiple positions. The unfortunate part is Seattle has regulars at all his spots that demand everyday at-bats.

It’s unlikely Seattle would make Donovan a regular in the outfield. They already have Randy Arozarena in left field and a Luke Raley/Weston Wilson platoon in right field. Dominic Canzone, another left-handed bat, serves as the primary designated hitter.