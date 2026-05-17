Mariners Promote Top Prospect for MLB Debut as Brendan Donovan Hits Injured List

The Seattle Mariners already decided that Colt Emerson would play a big role in their plans when they inked him to an eight-year, $95 million extension in April. Now, the young shortstop will have a chance to prove that was the right call.

Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Emerson was scratched from his game with Triple-A Tacoma and is en route to Seattle for his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres.

The 20-year-old shortstop is currently Seattle’s top prospect and the No. 6 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

Emerson is already under contract through the 2033 season as a result of his extension. The $95 million guarantee he received broke the record for a pre-debut extension, surpassing the $82 million that Jackson Chourio got from the Brewers.

Mariners Promote Top Prospect Colt Emerson for MLB Debut

With Emerson officially promoted to the big leagues, that changes the trajectory of the Mariners for the foreseeable future. While J.P. Crawford is currently entrenched as the club’s shortstop, he’ll reach free agency following the 2026 season. In the meantime, Emerson will fill in at third base for Donovan.

Emerson was the Mariners’ top draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, selected No. 22 overall. The club had three first-round picks that year, with outfielders Jonny Farmelo and Peete being the other two.

The young shortstop quickly ascended Seattle’s minor league system. He began the year with the organization’s Triple-A affiliate. With Tacoma, Emerson is slashing .255/.347/.469 with eight home runs. In the crazy run-scoring environment of the Pacific Coast League, that only measures up to a 106 wRC+. While that mark doesn’t jump off the page, Emerson is more than seven years younger than the average player in the league.

The Mariners are hoping to add a spark in what’s been a disappointing start to the 2026 season. The club enters play on May 17 with a 22-25 record and is two games back of the Athletics in the American League West division standings. It’s not for their offense, which ranks seventh in MLB in wRC+ at 106.

Emerson is the Mariners’ long-term solution at shortstop. However, an injury to another infielder appears to be the impetus to this promotion.

Brendan Donovan to IL as Corresponding Move to Emerson Promotion

Kramer also reports that the Mariners have made a roster move, making this promotion official. Third baseman Brendan Donovan was placed on the 10-day injured list as the corresponding move. Donovan is dealing with a left groin strain, and his stint has been backdated to May 16.

Seattle acquired the infielder from the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-team trade. The three-player package the Cardinals received was headlined by former first-rounders Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tai Peete, plus a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick. The trade also saw infielder Ben Williamson go to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reported earlier that Donovan would do a pre-game workout to determine his availability off the bench. However, the subsequent roster move is a signal that his injury was too severe and they’d be better off resting him and playing Emerson instead.

This marks the second time he’s had to go on the injured list for this injury. His last stint lasted for 20 days between April 18 and May 8. With the veteran infielder sidelined a second time, that leaves more questions for the Mariners’ training staff and medical team to answer.

Emerson was not listed in Seattle’s initial lineup for the series finale against the Padres, as utility infielder Leo Rivas was penciled in. However, Kramer reports the 20-year-old was a late addition to the lineup. He’ll bat ninth and start at third base in his MLB debut.