Mariners Reveal Critical Next Step for Injured Veteran

Brendan Donovan’s return to the Seattle Mariners is finally beginning to come into focus, but the latest update from general manager Justin Hollander suggests the club is focused on patience rather than urgency.

Zac Hereth of Seattle Sports reported that Donovan will begin a running progression this week, marking the most important phase of his recovery from the right groin strain that has sidelined him since May 16. Hollander noted that Donovan has already reached the point where hitting, fielding ground balls, and throwing are not major concerns. The real test will be how his body responds when he starts running, changing directions, and handling the movements that place the most stress on the groin area.

Donovan’s injury is not a simple day-to-day muscle issue. The Mariners have acknowledged that the strain is connected to the sports hernia surgery he underwent during the offseason before Seattle acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals. As a result, this recovery process is as much about preventing another setback as it is about getting him back into the lineup.

Mariners Need Donovan Healthy More Than They Need Him Fast

It is understandable why Seattle would be tempted to accelerate Donovan’s timeline.

Before landing on the injured list, the versatile veteran was one of the club’s most productive hitters. Donovan posted a .274 batting average and .852 OPS with three home runs in just 25 games. More importantly, he provided something Seattle’s lineup has lacked at times this season: consistent contact and professional at-bats.

The Mariners have built much of their offensive identity around power, but Donovan offers balance. He lengthens the lineup by putting the ball in play and creating opportunities for hitters around him.

Still, rushing him back would be a mistake.

Hollander openly discussed the importance of load management, even suggesting that Donovan may need to scale back some of his famously intense pregame work. For a player known for taking extra ground balls and maximizing preparation, learning to conserve energy could be just as important as the rehab itself.

A Different Role Could Make Donovan Even More Valuable

One of the more intriguing details from Hollander’s update involved Donovan’s defensive future.

Prior to his injury, all of his field appearances with Seattle came at third base. When he returns, however, the Mariners plan to deploy him in a more traditional utility role, similar to how the Cardinals used him throughout much of his career.

That flexibility could end up being a major boost for manager Dan Wilson.

With Donovan capable of handling second base, third base, and the outfield, Seattle gains another lineup puzzle piece at a time when roster depth becomes increasingly important. It also allows the Mariners to manage his workload more carefully by rotating him between positions and designated hitter duties.

The timeline remains fluid, but Hollander estimated Donovan could begin a minor league rehab assignment in late June or early July. If he clears that hurdle without setbacks, the Mariners could get one of their most complete players back shortly after the All-Star break.

For a team with postseason aspirations, Donovan’s eventual return may feel less like a trade-deadline addition and more like getting a key offseason acquisition all over again.