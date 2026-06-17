Mariners Make Surprising Promotion Amid Randy Arozarena Injury

The Seattle Mariners will be without outfielder Randy Arozarena. The 31-year-old has been placed on the 10-day injured list. As the corresponding move, the Mariners have promoted outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. from High-A Everett.

Typically, a player isn’t promoted from lower than the Double-A level in any given season. Washington is certainly a surprising choice given his production at the plate with Everett. He’s only hitting .190 with a .674 OPS.

However, there appears to be more to this situation than a simple promotion of a guy who probably isn’t close to MLB-ready. Washington’s 40-man spot was opened up by the Mariners transferring Will Wilson to the 60-day injured list.

Making Sense of the Mariners Roster Moves

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times points out that the Mariners were going to place Arozarena on the injured list about an hour before game time. That meant they were going to have to find the most readily-available player to get through this game.

Everett is the closest minor league affiliate to Seattle this week. Tacoma, their Triple-A club, is currently in Salt Lake City. Everett is at home for the week, just 30 minutes north of Seattle.

With the club needing to add a player for this game, even for an emergency-only role, they didn’t have many options. They certainly weren’t going to yank Jonny Farmelo, one of their top prospects, and start his 40-man clock to play one game.

The decision to put Arozarena on the injured list comes from injuries affecting the roster. Josh Naylor and Luke Raley are dealing with day-to-day injuries. That limits the options the Mariners have in a given game.

Divish points out that Arozarena isn’t likely to play for at least the first two games of this series. So the club decided to backdate his injured list stint to June 13 and free up an active roster spot.

Arozarena is expected to last just the 10-day minimum with a hamstring injury. He’s first eligible to return from the injured list on June 23, which is in one week.

What Move Can the Mariners Make After the Game?

Divish notes that the Mariners will likely make another move following the game. Curtis Washington Jr. will be sent back to Everett after the game, the only question is which roster move they make.

On their 40-man roster, the Mariners can turn to either Connor Joe or Brennan Davis from Triple-A. However, Davis has been on the 7-day injured list for Tacoma since June 2, so that means he’s not an option for this situation.

That leaves just Joe as their only reinforcement currently on the 40-man roster. He is out of Tacoma’s lineup for the game, which may suggest he’s en route to Seattle for the next game.

If they choose to promote a player who isn’t on the 40-man, then Washington could be designated for assignment as the corresponding move. Since he’s not necessarily hitting well in High-A, there’s a good chance he’ll slip past outright waivers.

Whoever they bring up will fill in for the next week, then get sent back down to Tacoma once Arozarena is activated from the injured list.