Cal Raleigh Injury Return Date Set for the Surging Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners now set a Cal Raleigh injury return date while on their surging eight game win streak. The Mariners expect Raleigh to begin his rehab this Sunday with the Everett Aqua Sox in Single A.

Recently, Raleigh returned to Seattle after nursing his oblique strain injury in Arizona for two weeks. However, Seattle Mariners Vice President and General Manager Justin Hollander announced on Wednesday Raleigh’s timeline.

On Sunday, Raleigh will start with the Everett Aqua Sox and then transition to the AAA Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday. Assuming no setbacks, Raleigh should return from his injury on June 16th when the Mariners road trip concludes.

The Mariners begin a 10-day road trip from June 5th to 14th. When the Mariners return to Seattle on June 16th, they’ll begin a two series homestand against the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

Cal Raleigh Injury Return Hopefully Signals Return to MVP Ways

To start the 2026 season, Raleigh’s quality of play dipped well below the MVP-runner up standard he set last season. So far, Raleigh bats .161/.243/.317 with a xWOBA of .289. Clearly Raleigh’s injury precluded him from achieving the level of play needed to produce to his standard.

Raleigh’s contact metrics and chase rates are not just at career lows but they rank close to the bottom of the MLB. A decrease to that statistically significant of a degree makes no sense. Hopefully, his injury return answers that question and gets Raleigh back to an MVP level.

On Wednesday, Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson said, “He’s getting to a point where he’s getting much stronger and looks like we’re on a good path… It seems to be just progressing as should be, and so it’s really a good sign, and credit to Cal to put in all that work and get to where he is.”

It also seems the time off with injury has helped adjust Raleigh’s mindset.

Wilson added, “He seems much more relaxed … and that’s a great thing. I remember my first stint on the on the IL… and it does give you a different perspective. And I’m sure that has happened with Cal, too. It’s all positive things, and he’s used the time well and wisely and has gotten himself physically and mentally ready to play.”

Seattle Mariners Finally Reach Their Stride in 2026

Despite missing Raleigh with injury, the Seattle Mariners are playing their best baseball of the season. While in the midst of an eight game winning streak, they now have the third best odds of winning the World Series on Fangraphs.

While Raleigh rests on the injured list, fellow catcher Jhonny Pereda plays well for the Mariners. He bats .263/.333/.421 with two home runs. When Raleigh returns from injury, perhaps Pereda remains on the major league roster over Mitch Garver. Garver bats .187/.330/.293 with 2 home runs so far in 2026. Pereda production finally gives the Mariners an encouraging situation at backup catcher.