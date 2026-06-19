Seattle Mariners Announce Julio Rodríguez Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the Seattle Mariners will begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park.

Most recently, the Mariners won the final game of the series against the Orioles 3-0.

Julio Rodríguez was absent from the team’s lineup after he was forced to leave Wednesday’s contest early with a hamstring injury.

Seattle Mariners Announce Julio Rodríguez Decision

Ahead of the series opener against Boston, the Seattle Mariners have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mariners 6/19 R. Refsnyder DH C. Raleigh C J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B D. Canzone RF C. Young 2B V. Robles LF C. Emerson SS W. Wilson 3B B. Miller SP”

After missing the previous game, Julio Rodríguez is back in the team’s lineup and batting third. Following the hamstring injury, Mariners manager Dan Wilson said, “It’s something that we just wanted to be careful with and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Wilson added, “Injuries are just part of the season. It happens, it happens to every team, happens with all teams. It seems to have happened kind of simultaneously here with us, with a lot of different guys. But that’s just the way the game is sometimes, and we’re battling through it.”

Fortunately for the Mariners, the injury only forced Rodríguez to miss one game.

The three-time All-Star is currently batting .249 with 75 hits, 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 runs, 35 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 75 games this season.

Mariners Right Now

After winning two out of three against the Baltimore Orioles, the Mariners improved to 39-37 and remain in first place of the American League West, with a 1.5 game lead over the Athletics. The Mariners have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Mariners are set to debut a piggyback rotation on Friday. Right-hander Luis Castillo is expected to be the bulk reliever, behind Bryce Miller. Castillo has started 12 games, and appeared twice as a bulk reliever this season. Castillo enters Friday’s game with a 2-6 record and a 5.00 ERA in 66.2 innings.

Red Sox Right Now

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Red Sox 6/19 M. Gasper DH C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF W. Contreras 1B J. Duran LF I. Kiner-Falefa SS C. Durbin 3B C. Narváez C A. Monasterio 2B R. Suarez SP”

At 29-43, the Red Sox are in last place of the American League East. They have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games.