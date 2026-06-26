Mariners Named Best Landing Spot for $13 Million Red Sox Closer

The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners are two teams that seem to be going in opposite directions. Boston is at the bottom of the American League East with a 33-46 record, while Seattle, despite being at an even .500, are leading the American League West.

Seattle will likely look to add to its bullpen at the trade deadline, as they need a little more depth there. The Red Sox still have hope in the wild card race, but seem to be heading towards selling in the coming weeks.

Zachary D. Rymer put together a few mock trades for top candidates from the Red Sox. One had left-hander Aroldis Chapman landing with the Mariners in exchange for No. 8 prospect and catcher Luke Stevenson.

“Even after some recent hiccups, Aroldis Chapman still has a 1.41 ERA in his two seasons with the Red Sox,” Rymer wrote. “It’s some of the best pitching he’s done in a 17-year career, and that’s saying something.