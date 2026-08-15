Seattle Mariners Call Out Colt Emerson For Hiding Injury From Team

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the more disappointing teams across the baseball landscape this season.

The offense hasn’t been able to stay consistent, leading to all sorts of problems for the team. This has led Seattle to drop in the standings, with the team failing to live up to the high expectations that they entered the year with.

But it hasn’t all been bad, with top prospect Colt Emerson being called up to the team. Emerson showed flashes in the 69 games he played with the team, but he eventually cooled down, leading to a demotion.

Overall, Emerson hit .190 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .581. But before the team could demote him, it was revealed that Emerson had been playing with a wrist injury.

So the decision was reversed, and Emerson was placed on the 10-day injured list. But before this happened, the team had no idea that Emerson was playing through injury.

Colt Emerson Hid Injury From Mariners

Emerson admitted that he had been battling through the injury, in whate nded up being a mistake from the young player. Mariners president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, spoke on the issue, calling out Emerson for how he played through the issue.

“I wish he would have been a little more upfront if it was bothering him that much,” Dipoto said. “He should have said something.

“He was as pro as you can be when we sat with him (about the demotion), and could not have been more understanding. I think he understood where he was, and he took a breath, and then he said, ‘I really would like to have an updated look at my wrist. It’s been a thing.’ And we’re taking a look. I suspect we will find that it is a thing, because Colt’s not likely to say something if it’s not really bothering him, as we found out.”

The wrist injury stemmed all the way back to spring training, with Emerson managing it throughout the year. But now he’s landed on the injured list, with the Mariners wishing he had told them about this earlier.

The Mariners signed Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million contract in March. The infielder is expected to be a part of this team for the long haul, making the hidden injury even more concerning for Seattle.

Can the Mariners Reach the Playoffs?

After a very slow start to the year, Seattle did battle back to put itself in a position for the playoffs. But the Mariners’ inconsistency this year has been a real problem.

Seattle currently holds a record of 57-66 on the season, with them sitting six games back of the first-place Houston Astros. If the Mariners are going to go on a late-season run, it needs to happen quickly.

The Mariners reached the ALCS a year ago, coming within one game of the World Series. But 2026 has been a nightmare season for the organization, and if this team can’t turn it around, it could be one of the more frustrating years in franchise history.