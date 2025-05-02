Mariners’ Skipper Delivers Promising News On Pair Of All-Star Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners currently sit atop the AL West despite operating with a wounded starting rotation. George Kirby, who made the All-Star team in 2023, and Logan Gilbert, who made the All-Star team in 2024, are set to make their return to the rotation in May, Mariners’ manager Jerry Dipoto revealed.

“We’re hopeful that we’re gonna see both this month, which is a little better we had thought initially,” Dipoto teased at the end of his MLB Now TV spot.

The first of the two 27-year-old pitchers to go down was George Kirby, who did not make it out of 2025 Spring Training healthy. The right hander was shut down with inflammation in his throwing shoulder and Dipoto announced that the pitcher will need at least two or three minor league starts before rejoining the team.

Logan Gilbert, on the other hand, was enjoying a promising start in the regular season. Gilbert was pulled early from a start on April 25th after delivering three perfect innings. The righty was diagnosed with a right elbow flexor strain and placed on the 15-day injured list.

Both are progressing at different speeds, but Dipoto remains of the belief that both will be in action by the end of the month.

“We think they’re both gonna return sometime before the end of May if everything goes the way it is currently,” Dipoto said.

Pair Of Young Pitchers Filling Their Shoes

Emerson Hancock, the 2020 draft pick, has been starting in place of George Kirby since the season began. The 25-year-old has posted a 1-1 record in his four starts this season, with his team winning the game each of the last three times he has taken the bump.

Hancock is posting a 6.62 ERA, with most of the damage coming in his disastrous season premiere against the Detroit Tigers. Hancock gave up six earned runs on seven hits and was pulled before getting out of the first inning. The righty has only surrendered seven runs in 17 innings since.

The rookie Logan Evans has stepped in to fill the hole vacated by Logan Gilbert, making his MLB debut last Sunday against the Miami Marlins. The 23-year-old was a 2023 draft pick and surrendered two runs in five innings, picking up a win in his first career start.

‘We’re Really Beat Up Right Now’

Just over one month into the season, the Seattle Mariners are already dealing with too many injuries to count. Their general manager Justin Hollander addressed the issue in a press conference in front of the media.

“Obviously we’re really beat up right now, but the league stops for no one,” Hollander said Wednesday. “There is a game almost every day, and no one is going to feel sorry for us. So we’ll do everything we can to give these guys the best chance.”

Hollander touched on nearly every one of the teams handful of injuries, sharing an encouraging update on Kirby regarding his inter-squad BP session. He also teased that Matt Brash is ‘very very close’.

Seattle Sports’ writer Zac Hereth summarized the GM’s presser, highlighting his updates on the slew of injuries.

“Luke Raley, Dylan Moore and Logan Gilbert all went on the injured list over the past week, joining an already robust group of key contributors on the shelf. Matt Brash, George Kirby, Victor Robles, Ryan Bliss and Gregory Santos are all on the IL as well,” Hereth wrote.