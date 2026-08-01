Mariners Open to Dealing All-Star Slugger

The Seattle Mariners are said to be open to trading anyone on their roster, including All-Star slugger Randy Arozarena.

With a 53-58 record, the Mariners are currently 3 GB of the American League West-leading Houston Astros, with the Texas Rangers also above them in the standings.

The Mariners are also 3 GB of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, and they would have to leapfrog over four teams to claim the final Wild Card spot.

With all of that in mind, the team is said to be willing to consider anything, including dealing Arozarena.

Mariners Open to Trading Randy Arozarena

According to the Seattle Times, the Mariners are going to consider anything ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, and they are expected to have serious talks with other teams this weekend about Arozarena, who would be one of the top hitters on the market if he is indeed available.

“Talks around All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena, a free agent at the end of the season, is expected to intensify over the next two days as well. ‘We’ll consider anything,’ one Mariners source said,” reported the Seattle Times.

Given the Mariners are in a tough place right now as far as the standings go, it makes sense that they would be willing to deal Arozarena, since he is a free agent at the end of this season. He is finishing up a one-year, $15.65 million deal this year, the final season of team control for the Cuban-born slugger.

If Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto thinks that selling is the way to go at this year’s trade deadline, then it makes sense to deal Arozarena and get some prospects in return for him instead of just losing him for a compensatory draft pick should the team offer him a qualifying offer this offseason.

Randy Arozarena This Year

So far in 2026, the 31-year-old Arozarena has hit 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, with a batting line of .280/.375/.447 for an OPS of .822 and an OPS+ of 137, indicating a bat that has been 37% better than league average so far this season. He also has 20 stolen bases this season.

Arozarena has also racked up 3.5 bWAR this year, and he hasn’t made a single error in the outfield all season long.

The left fielder has been in the league for eight seasons, starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals before moving on to the Tampa Bay Rays and then to the Mariners for the past 2.5 seasons.

He has been named an MLB All-Star three times during his career, including in both of his full seasons in Seattle. He was also the Rookie of the Year in Tampa Bay in 2021.

If Arozarena does get traded, the Mariners should get a solid trade package in return for him, as he is a solid hitter who would help any contender heading into the postseason. We’ll see if it ends up happening, but it certainly feels like there is momentum heading towards a trade deadline deal, with the Mariners also likely to deal starting pitcher George Kirby as well.