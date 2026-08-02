BREAKING: Mariners Acquire High-Octane Reliever From White Sox for Luis Castillo

The Seattle Mariners are sending veteran starter Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox for Seranthony Domínguez, Nolan Jones, and prospect Boston Smith, per Jeff Passan.

Passan writes: “BREAKING: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring right-hander Luis Castillo in a trade with the Seattle Mariners for reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith, sources tell ESPN.”

Castillo, 33, is having one of the worst seasons of his career this year. With a 5.06 ERA and -0.7 bWAR, he alienated himself from a Seattle rotation that’s among the best in the bigs.

The White Sox will absorb all of the remaining money on Castillo’s deal, according to Alden Gonzalez.

Gonzalez posted on X: “Source: The White Sox will absorb all of the remaining money on Luis Castillo’s contract in the trade. So, the pro-rated portion of $22.75M this year and $22.75M next year. Castillo’s deal also has a $25M vesting option for 2028 if he reaches 180 innings.”

Dominguez, who signed a large contract this offseason to be the White Sox closer, hasn’t found success in his new role. During his career, he’s been solid in a setup role and peaked in Philadelphia.

Last year, he rediscovered himself in Toronto and helped the Blue Jays all the way to a World Series berth. Chi-Town took a flier on him to close, and it hasn’t worked out. He has a 4.10 ERA and 12 saves this year, and will slot in nicely to Seattle’s pen.

Jones, who was a breakout candidate as recently as 2023, is approaching journeyman status. The former Rockies’ top prospect has fallen off the face of the Earth since his electrifying season in 2023, and now functions for most teams as organizational depth.

Smith is a catching prospect who will likely fill the hole that Harry Ford left when Seattle dealt him last offseason for reliever Jose A. Ferrer.

Fans are going ballistic over the news.

Social Media Reacts to Mariners/White Sox Luis Castillo Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Will Sammon: “The Chicago White Sox are acquiring Luis Castillo in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, league source confirms. @JeffPassan 1st reported. Seranthony Dominguez, Nolan Jones and Boston Smith headed to Mariners.”

Marc Luciano: “Woah, Castillo to the White Sox for real baseball players was not on my bingo card. Why do I kinda love it.”

Adam Jude: “The Mariners are listening on Randy Arozarena and George Kirby as a shift in the club’s thinking could take shape in the final 48 hours before Monday’s trade deadline. ‘We’ll consider anything,’ one source said. The latest with @RyanDivish.”

AJ Stone: “Luis Castillo is such a great fit for the White Sox. Veteran leadership in that young rotation. Also love Dominguez going back for Seattle’s pen. The $ is a little scary for Chi tho.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Chicago White Sox, in desperate need need for starting pitching, acquire Seattle Mariners veteran Luis Castillo for reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith. @JeffPassan on it.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “From 41-121 to buyers at the trade deadline a year and a half later. Incredible stuff from the White Sox, man.”