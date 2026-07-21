Mariners Top Dodgers, Yankees in Intriguing Metric

The Seattle Mariners are proving that last season’s ALCS appearance was no fluke. The club currently leads the AL West, even if it’s by a slim margin.

It’s the solid season that has propelled the AL West team past other major players like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in one crucial area.

According to data from Oddschecker, fans and bettors have proven to be bullish on the Mariners’ chances to go all the way this season. The data shows that fans and bettors have placed 47% of recent wagers on Seattle winning it all this season.

Of course, that is no easy task considering that the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and the resurgent Chicago White Sox will be standing in the way.

Those prospects, notwithstanding, place the Mariners fifth in implied probability to win the 2026 World Series. Oddschecker’s proprietary algorithm gives Seattle an 8% chance of taking the Fall Classic.

Here’s a look at the latest probabilities:

Los Angeles Dodgers 36%

New York Yankees 17%

Milwaukee Brewers 9%

Atlanta Braves 9%

Seattle Mariners 9%

The numbers should only improve for Seattle as the summer wears on. At the moment, the club holds a half-game lead on the Texas Rangers in the AL West. But there’s a good chance that lead could open up with a solid second half of the season.

Mariners Likely to Run into Yankees in Postseason

The Mariners seemed destined for a collision course with the Yankees this postseason. Looking at the current standings, it looks like Seattle could run into New York in the ALDS. At the moment, the Yanks hold a solid lead on the first wild card spot, with the Cleveland Guardians the second.

Assuming the Yankees get past the Guardians in the wild card round, the Mariners may run into New York. The standings can change, of course. The Yanks are just 1.5 games back of the Rays in the AL East.

So, there’s still time for that race to change. Plus, the Mariners are running a three-game winning streak, one that has pushed the club over .500. If the trend continues, their record could improve enough to push them directly into the ALDS.

Seattle Needs Raleigh to Get Back to Form

Last year’s historic season from Cal Raleigh was a major factor in the Mariners’ postseason run. This year, however, it’s been a different story. In just 69 games this season, Raleigh has slugged 10 homers and driven in 34 runs.

While it’s safe to say he won’t be matching last year’s home run totals, there’s still time for him to end the season closer to his 30-home run, 70+ RBI career averages.

As such, Raleigh having a strong second half will be crucial for the club. His five-RBI game last Monday against the Cincinnati Reds could be the signal that he’s ready to bust loose. There’s no question the Mariners will need Raleigh to get hot down the stretch.

If that’s indeed the case, it could be no bueno for the rest of the AL, as the season continues to play out.