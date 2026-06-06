MLB Analyst Believes Mariners’ Rising Star Could Reach Majors Soon

The Seattle Mariners have made themselves known as one of MLB’s premier pitching factories. They may have their next big thing in starting pitcher Kade Anderson.

Kade Anderson Could Earn an Opportunity in 2026

In a recent post on @justbaseballmedia, analyst Aram Leighton discussed how Anderson may have an outside shot of playing in The Show this season.

“The thing with Anderson is just how high the floor is,” Leighton said. “And how immediately more advanced he is than everyone else he’s facing right now in Double-A. He immediately makes that leap to Double-A and is just so comfortable executing all of his pitches! …

“So even though nothing like jumps, jumps, jumps off the page from like a stuff+ perspective, again I think [all his pitches] look above-average. Every pitch plays like plus or better, because of his ability to execute. I mean, you have to respect every pitch. 70% strike rate across his arsenal, while also just being able to nail his spots consistently. The four-seamer has good carry. The changeup works well off of it. His slider is a great pitch in between, which he locates east-west very well. And then that banger curveball is a pitch that he’s mixed in with plenty of success. Pretty much all of them, except for the curveball, because of the depth that it has, it’s been a little bit more challenging for him to land, have a strike rate north of 70%.”

Anderson’s pitchability has been his calling card so far in his professional career. MLB might have to deal with him sooner than people may have expected.

MLB Reacts to Anderon’s Recent Dominance

Here’s what people are saying about his season:

Mariners Minors: “Kade Anderson was unreal again. Final line: 5IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 9K, 16 whiffs, 73 pitches, 47 strikes. In 10 professional starts: 1.29ERA, 49IP, 27H, 7BB, 76K.”

Baseball America: “Pure DOMINANCE from Kade Anderson tonight: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K. The @MsPlayerDev No. 2 prospect hasn’t allowed a run in 15 consecutive innings. (@MiLBMariners).”

Milb Central: “Kade Anderson to start pro career: 9 G | 4-0 | 1.43 ERA | 44.0 IP | 1 HB | 7 BB | 67 SO | .171 AVG | 0.75 WHIP. #TridentsUp.”

@The_CallUpPod: “Kade Anderson (JB #10) turned in yet another very solid performance tonight in Double-A: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K. His ERA as a professional is down to an absurd 1.29.”

Andrew DeCeglie: “Kade Anderson looked great once again! 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 16 whiffs. Mariners have way too many arms lol.”

Welcome to The Lab: “Kade. Anderson. Is. Coming. This guy is the truth. He’s forcing his way and the Mariners are only going to be able to hold off for so long. Something has gotta give He should be on zero waiver wires in leagues where you have a dedicated minors slot. At the very least.”

The Mariners Have Some Decisions to Make

Due to the steep regression of the once formidable Luis Castillo, the Mariners’ rotation hasn’t been as lengthy in 2026.

Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, and Bryce Miller have continued to turn in solid production. Outside of that, it’s gotten rather thin.

Emerson Hancock’s emergence at the beginning of the season may have saved Seattle from an even worse start than they had. Since then, he’s remained consistent, but can’t carry the team.

Anderson could be the savior for Seattle’s season, and if he keeps pitching like this, it could be time to call him up.