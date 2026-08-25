Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Returns to Lineup After Absence

The Seattle Mariners activated shortstop and third baseman J.P. Crawford off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday to start in Tuesday’s lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. In a corresponding move, the Seattle Mariners optioned utility-man Leo Rivas down to Triple-A Tacoma. Crawford has been out since July 30th with left-wrist inflammation. After Monday’s victory against the Phillies, the Mariners look to win another series against a formidable opponent.

Crawford begins his return at third base; however, the Mariners expect Crawford to move back to shortstop fulltime for the rest of the season. Once Brendan Donovan returns from the 7-day concussion injured list, the defensive alignment should look similar to the beginning of the season. Crawford started playing third base when Seattle promoted Colt Emerson to the major leagues.

With Emerson now out for the rest of the season, the Mariners need Crawford to play at shortstop. However, part of the reason Crawford moved off the position ties into his poor defensive performance. He still offers quality at-bats and a consistent walk rate, which the Mariners need as they rank second to last in runs scored throughout Major League Baseball ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle Mariners Activate J.P. Crawford As He Returns to the Lineup

While Donovan recovers from his concussion, expect Crawford to play a decent amount at third base while Brock Rodden plays at shortstop. Against left-handed pitching, the Seattle Mariners seem reluctant to start Rodden in the lineup. Perhaps Weston Wilson receives starts at third base on those days and Crawford slides back to shortstop. Regardless, once Donovan returns, the everyday lineup for the Seattle Mariners should be set for the rest of the season barring any further injuries.

Crawford’s nagging injury represents how much the Mariners have struggled this season managing their health. Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor are two other hitters who played through injuries most of the season, causing a dip in their performance at the plate. Yet, both players also now seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time as the Seattle Mariners aim to win the American League West for the second time in two seasons.

The Time is Now for the Seattle Mariners to Show Themselves

As the Mariners enter the final stretch of the season, they now show signs of life that they can still be the team that almost made the World Series in 2025. On Monday, Raleigh hit his first three home run game of his MLB career, advancing his home run total to 17 on the season. The Mariners also are coming off a critical series win against the Chicago Cubs. Despite some embarrassing losses for the franchise mixed in, Seattle seems poised to get out of this season-long slump and contend for the American League, which still appears incredibly weak.