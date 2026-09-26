Seattle Mariners Announce Big Cal Raleigh News Before Angels Game

The Seattle Mariners are playing for pride, considering that they are eliminated from MLB playoff contention. They dropped their first game against the Los Angeles Angels 4-6 on Thursday night. Before the first pitch of Game 2, some big news about Cal Raleigh has been announced.

On Friday night, the Mariners versus Angels game will be broadcast at 8:10 PM Mountain Time, 7:10 PM Pacific Time. Reid Detmers will take the mound for the Angels, and Bryce Miller will start for the Mariners.

Seattle Mariners News: Cal Raleigh News Before Game 2 Against The Los Angeles Angels

Before both teams take to the mound on Friday, September 25th, the team announced news regarding Raleigh.

“Mariners 9/25 R. Arozarena DH D. Canzone RF J. Rodríguez CF J. Naylor 1B M. Arroyo LF C. Young 2B J. Pereda C W. Wilson 3B L. Rivas SS B. Miller SP,” Underdog MLB wrote about the Mariners lineup announcement.

The biggest change in this lineup is Raleigh coming out, with Jhonny Pereda coming in at catcher. Additionally, Weston Wilson and Michael Arroyo are coming in while Lazaro Montes and J.P. Crawford are being removed.

Raleigh has struggled at times during this season; however, the 29-year-old catcher still has 23 home runs this year.

Looking At Cal Raleigh & Jhonny Pereda

Raleigh has been with the Mariners for his entire six-year MLB career.

This year, he has recorded 79 hits, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, and two stolen bases. However, Raleigh is putting up a measly .179 batting average, the worst of his young career.

Alternatively, Pereda has been having a solid year.

The 30-year-old catcher has only played 29 games this year. However, Pereda has recorded 25 hits, one double, eight RBIs, seven walks, and two home runs.